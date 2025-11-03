Swiss crypto bank AMINA secures MiCA license in Austria

AMINA Bank AG today announced that its newly established subsidiary, AMINA EU, has received authorization from the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) to operate as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).

The FMA’s approval paves the way for the launch of AMINA EU, which will initially offer regulated crypto trading, custody, and portfolio management services, as well as crypto staking. According to a press release, these offerings will be available to professional investors such as family offices, corporations, financial institutions, and other qualified clients.

Expansion across Europe

AMINA Group’s European presence has been strengthened through the establishment of AMINA EU and the acquisition of the CASP license, enabling the group to better serve the European market. This license authorizes AMINA EU to provide a broad range of regulated crypto asset services, including custody of crypto assets, exchange between crypto and fiat currencies or other crypto assets, transfer services, and portfolio management of crypto assets.

Austria was selected as AMINA EU’s European entry point due to its progressive regulatory environment and strong commitment to investor protection. The subsidiary has already been registered in thirteen additional European countries and aims to expand into more than thirty markets across Europe.

“Professional investors in Europe are seeking secure, regulated access to crypto, and we’re meeting that demand with the launch of AMINA’s European operations in Austria. By combining Swiss banking DNA and deep expertise with Austrian regulatory strength, we are building the trusted infrastructure to bridge traditional finance and crypto.” - Eckehard Stolz, Managing Director of AMINA EU

Digital asset services

AMINA EU will provide a purpose-built platform offering clients secure, institutional-grade access to the crypto ecosystem. As a wholly owned subsidiary of AMINA Bank and a member of the global AMINA Group, the company leverages proven, bank-level governance, regulatory expertise, deep industry knowledge, and a strong balance sheet built over multiple market cycles.