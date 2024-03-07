Swiss crypto experts launch Bitcoin concierge service

The demand for digital assets is growing in various market segments. While more and more banks, especially in Switzerland, are offering their customers their own services, few dare to offer full support.
A new provider, Zeus ATM, wants to take this additional step. The crypto service provider is introducing a "Bitcoin Concierge" service for private investors, which, according to a press release, will facilitate direct investments of larger amounts. At the same time, the company is launching a network of Bitcoin ATMs. The company is backed by some well-known crypto experts.
"Bitcoin Concierge" and ATMs
The Bitcoin Concierge service is aimed at investors who want to invest amounts starting at CHF 25,000 in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. However, the service is designed to go far beyond simple buying and selling. Zeus ATM offers personalized and comprehensive support, whether it's on-site at the House of Satoshi in Zurich and Bern, or online. This support is guaranteed throughout the entire lifecycle. This includes not only secure transaction processing, but also comprehensive advice on the secure storage of digital assets. In addition, portfolio analysis and integration or tax advice are offered in cooperation with external partners.
The second pillar of the company is Bitcoin ATMs. These allow users to enter the world of cryptocurrencies easily and safely. According to current regulations, users can exchange up to CHF 1,000 within 30 days without identification. Individuals who wish to utilize a higher limit than the currently set maximum will be granted access to this extended limit upon successful identity verification (KYC).
Well-known figures
Behind the Zeus ATM are the renowned crypto experts from "House of Satoshi" and "21 Lectures", who are expected to bring their extensive expertise and experience to this new venture.
"Individual interest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is growing significantly around the world. There is a noticeable increase in the number of users opting for self-custody. One of the main motivations is to control one's own financial assets. But this step is not always easy and this is where we come in with our concierge service." - Rino Borini, co-founder and renowned digital finance expert.