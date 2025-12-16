Visa launches advisory unit for stablecoins and digital currencies

The payments giant Visa is further expanding its engagement in the digital asset space and has launched its own Stablecoins Advisory Practice. With this new advisory unit, Visa aims to support banks, financial institutions, and corporates in strategically integrating stablecoins into payment and settlement processes.

The new unit is part of Visa Consulting & Analytics and is aimed at clients that want to move beyond testing stablecoins and deploy them in production. Visa is responding to growing demand for clear models on how tokenized currencies can be used within regulated payment infrastructures

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Stablecoins as part of the payment infrastructure

Visa increasingly views stablecoins as a functional component of modern payment flows. According to a report by Fortune, clients of the new advisory practice will be supported in areas such as selecting appropriate stablecoins, addressing infrastructure requirements, and integrating them into existing payment and treasury systems. The focus is clearly on use cases including cross-border payments, settlement, liquidity management, and programmable payment flows. Visa does not position stablecoins as a replacement for traditional card or banking systems, but rather as a complementary technology that can increase efficiency and speed.

Notably, Visa is not issuing its own stablecoin. Instead, the company positions itself as a neutral infrastructure and advisory partner. The new unit is designed to help enterprises address regulatory, operational, and technological questions - ranging from compliance and risk management to the selection of suitable blockchains. This approach underscores Visa’s strategy of establishing itself as a bridge between the traditional financial system and blockchain-based payments.

Minds Cathie Wood: “The four-year Bitcoin cycle is being broken” Background Tether plans equity tokenization following USD 20 billion funding round Financial Products 21Shares launches XRP ETF TOXR in the United States Basics Ethereum Fusaka upgrade: Layer-2 fees drop by up to 60 percent Minds Cathie Wood: “The four-year Bitcoin cycle is being broken” Background Tether plans equity tokenization following USD 20 billion funding round

Response to regulatory clarity

The expansion of Visa’s stablecoin advisory offering comes at a time of increasing regulatory clarity, particularly in the United States and Europe. Visa emphasizes that many clients are only now ready to deploy stablecoins at scale as legal frameworks become more concrete. The Advisory Practice is intended to engage precisely at this stage, guiding companies from pilot projects into full production deployment.

With this move, Visa signals that stablecoins are set to play a long-term role in global payments. When an established network such as Visa actively builds advisory structures around stablecoins, it points to their growing institutionalization. For banks and corporates, this could significantly lower the barrier to entry - not through experimentation, but through clearly structured and regulatorily embedded models.