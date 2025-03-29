Weekly review calendar week 13 – 2025

Bad omen for Solana ETFs?

After launching Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) recently introduced contracts for the third cryptocurrency, Solana (SOL). However, the first trading week at the world’s largest futures exchange went uneventfully. On the first day, Solana futures saw a trading volume of about 12 million USD, falling far behind the launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum futures on the same platform. In light of this, expectations for the upcoming Solana ETFs in the USA should not be too high. After all, even Ethereum was not able to come close to the success of Bitcoin ETFs.