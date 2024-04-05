Weekly review calendar week 14 – 2024

In November 2022, the collapse of what was once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, rocked the industry. What founder Sam Bankman-Fried initially attempted to disguise as a short-term liquidity crisis was revealed to be fraud on a massive scale. The trading firm Alameda Research had access to all of FTX’s customer funds and used them for risky bets. When the market turned, the scheme went bankrupt. Millions of customers suffered total losses. Consequently, prosecutors sought a sentence of up to 50 years in prison for Bankman-Fried. The responsible US court opted for a 25-year sentence.