Weekly review calendar week 18 – 2025

Ripple aims to acquire Circle

Ripple is one of the oldest crypto projects. The company, founded in 2012, aimed to enable low-cost, cross-border transactions. It was intended to differ from Bitcoin by offering a more scalable solution. The foundation of the network: the cryptocurrency XRP, formerly also called “Ripple.” However, in recent years, Ripple has struggled to establish XRP as a means of payment. Instead, the company now focuses on stablecoins. In October 2024, Ripple launched the RLUSD, which has a relatively small market value of 316 million USD. The distribution of its own stablecoin may have proven more challenging than Ripple originally anticipated. Through a monthly vesting of XRP tokens, however, the company has significant financial resources. According to the Q4 market report, Ripple held 4.4 billion XRP by the end of last year, with a current value of 9.7 billion USD. The company uses these funds for strategic acquisitions. Ripple has proposed an acquisition of the competing stablecoin provider Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), for 4 to 5 billion USD. However, the offer was rejected as too low.