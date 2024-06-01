Weekly review calendar week 22 – 2024

What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events as well as appealing background reports in a concise and compact weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
By now, our readers are familiar with the main features of Bitcoin. The “digital gold” is an alternative store of value without state control. Some have probably already made their first investment. But have you ever used the blockchain directly? In the first (German-only!) CVJ.CH webinar, our co-founder Rino Borini will guide you step-by-step through the basics and help you set up a Bitcoin wallet for your first transaction. Sign up now!
Bitcoin? Cryptocurrencies? Blockchain? Wallet? Completely Lost? Don’t worry! CVJ.CH will guide you step by step…
Presidential candidates fight over crypto voters
The regulatory status of crypto-assets has long been a contentious issue in the US. The regulatory authorities for securities (SEC) and commodities (CFTC) are mainly fighting over oversight. Many industry representatives see former MIT professor Gary Gensler, whom the Biden administration appointed SEC Chairman in 2021, as the main initiator of this regulatory uncertainty. However, other moves by the Democratic Party have also caused displeasure among crypto advocates. For several weeks now, rival presidential candidate Donald Trump has been skillfully using this for his own campaign. The Biden administration has to react.
Ethereum ETFs reverse market sentiment
Over the past few months, the market has been pricing in a rejection of the upcoming spot Ethereum ETFs. Relative to Bitcoin, the price performance of the second-largest cryptocurrency was disappointing. The surprising approval of the Ethereum ETFs changed this in one fell swoop. The Ethereum price shot up by 20% within one day. Is a sustained ETH rally on the cards?
A summarizing review of what has been happening at the crypto markets of the past week. A weekly report in cooperation with Kaiko.
AI and blockchain: more than just hype?
Recently, cryptocurrencies related to artificial intelligence (AI) have been all the rage. Experts have called for an AI revolution on the crypto markets and some projects have reached multi-billion dollar market capitalizations. However, as with many hype cycles, few promises are kept. A look behind the scenes.
The fusion of AI and blockchain promises innovations such as DePIN and on-chain AI agents. An overview of the leading projects.
Healthy derivates markets
In addition: derivatives markets are the home of high-risk speculation and price discovery. Derivative contracts offer traders different payouts based on the asset in question. Traders can profit from both upward and downward movements. There is also the possibility of high leverage. Shifts in the market structure on the derivatives markets can be indicators of trends due to their high volume.
Crypto derivatives markets are dominated by BTC & ETH perpetual futures that trade without expiration and allow significant leverage.