Weekly review calendar week 22 – 2024

Presidential candidates fight over crypto voters

The regulatory status of crypto-assets has long been a contentious issue in the US. The regulatory authorities for securities (SEC) and commodities (CFTC) are mainly fighting over oversight. Many industry representatives see former MIT professor Gary Gensler, whom the Biden administration appointed SEC Chairman in 2021, as the main initiator of this regulatory uncertainty. However, other moves by the Democratic Party have also caused displeasure among crypto advocates. For several weeks now, rival presidential candidate Donald Trump has been skillfully using this for his own campaign. The Biden administration has to react.