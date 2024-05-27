How do I set up my first Bitcoin Wallet?

Bitcoin? Cryptocurrencies? Blockchain? Wallet? Completely Lost? Don't worry!

CVJ.CH will guide you step by step through the basics. In our first interactive webinar, we will set up a bitcoin wallet and have our first interactions with the blockchain.

Why blockchain and bitcoin? These topics is becoming more and more important in Switzerland and Europe. Since 2021, apprenticeships focusing on blockchain technology have been available in Switzerland, and the canton of Zug is supporting research in this area with 40 million Swiss francs. Some universities already offer specialized courses on the topic, including the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (HWZ), which offers a new bitcoin master's program led by Rino Borini. The co-founder of CVJ.CH will guide participants through the basics of cryptocurrency and help them interact with the blockchain for the first time.

What to expect from the webinar

In this first webinar, you will get insights from experienced users of blockchain technology and practical tips for entering the crypto world. The webinar will be an interactive workshop to get you started with bitcoin. Our co-founder and guest speaker, Rino Borini, is a long-time bitcoin expert. He has early experience with cryptocurrencies and has developed courses with Swiss institutions. Follow this link for free registration and dive into the world of blockchain.

Rino Borini and CVJ.CH's moderator Victor Koetter, who brings extensive Web3 experience with him, take you step-by-step through the basics of bitcoin and setting up a wallet. Execute your first transactions and leave no questions unanswered. Learn about the history of bitcoin to understand the significance of blockchain technology and successfully complete your first bitcoin purchase.

Webinar topics in detail:

The importance of blockchain technology and its impact on digital payments

Setting up your own bitcoin wallet

The importance of seed phrases

The difference between hot wallets and cold wallets

Live transaction execution

Key security aspects to consider in the crypto world

Access to the webinar is free but requires a registration. Please fill in your non-binding registration here!

Guest Speaker Rino Borini

CVJ.CH co-founder Rino Borini is known as a leading expert in the field of digital finance and crypto banking. He focuses on the digital transformation of the financial industry as well as 'Next Generation Finance' and is the organizer of the digital finance platform "Finance 2.0". In 2020, Borini co-founded the now leading nationwide course for crypto banking, Certified Crypto Finance Expert (CCFE). Additionally, he works as a program director and lecturer at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Business Administration (HWZ) and leads the CAS programs focusing on the future of banking and digital transformation.

Rino is also a co-founder of Switzerland's first Bitcoin venue 'House of Satoshi' and Zeus ATM, a Bitcoin service provider for private customers. Thanks to his efforts and dedication, Borini is among the most prominent Swiss experts in the field of cryptocurrencies. In 2020 and 2023, he was named a Digital Shaper by the business magazine BILANZ and Digital Switzerland - one of the 100 most important people driving digitalization in the country.