Weekly review calendar week 22 – 2025

The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) – operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the fintech brand Truth.Fi – has announced the raising of $2.5 billion in debt capital to build a “Bitcoin Treasury.” The company follows the example set by the U.S. software giant Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), whose funding strategy includes a combination of stock issuance and convertible bonds. This method minimizes the risk of default while bondholders can benefit from the volatility of the stock. To date, Strategy has accumulated around $63 billion in Bitcoin – more than 2.5% of the total supply. It seems that the Trump media group wants to participate in this digital gold rush and is following the same approach.