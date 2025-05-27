Dubai launches 16 billion USD real estate tokenization on XRP Ledger

The Dubai Land Department (DLD), in collaboration with fintech company Prypco and infrastructure partner Ctrl Alt, has launched the Prypco Mint platform. This platform enables investors to acquire fractional property ownership rights in Dubai starting from 2,000 dirhams (approximately 540 US dollars).

The ownership certificates are tokenized on the XRP Ledger and synchronized with official land registry data. The goal is to digitize around 7% of Dubai’s real estate market-equivalent to approximately 16 billion USD-by 2033. This would make it the largest tokenization project in the world to date.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Technology and regulatory framework

The technical implementation of the Prypco Mint platform is carried out by Ctrl Alt, a company that handles the tokenization of ownership rights directly on the XRP Ledger-a blockchain known for its speed, low costs, and regulatory compatibility. The digital ownership certificates are seamlessly synchronized with the official land registry data of the Dubai Land Department.

Currently, access to the platform is limited to holders of a UAE ID, meaning only individuals with residency or legal status in the United Arab Emirates can participate. Transactions are conducted in United Arab Emirates dirhams (AED). However, a global expansion is already planned to attract international investors and extend the platform to other jurisdictions.

Regulation is overseen by a collaboration of multiple institutions: in addition to the UAE Central Bank, the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Dubai Future Foundation are also involved. The latter integrates the initiative into its Real Estate Sandbox-an innovation framework that allows new technologies to be tested and further developed under controlled conditions-with the goal of creating a fully digital and legally secure real estate ecosystem.

Impact on the global real estate market

The tokenization of property ownership rights enables higher liquidity, lower entry barriers, and transparent transactions. With this initiative, Dubai is positioning itself as a pioneer in integrating blockchain technology into the real estate sector. The use of the XRP Ledger highlights the growing trend of using established blockchains for real-world assets. Experts predict that the market for tokenized assets could exceed 30 trillion USD in the coming years.

The launch of Prypco Mint is already being seen as a blueprint for other global cities seeking to open up capital markets and make real estate more attractive. The platform is especially appealing to younger, digitally savvy investors who are often excluded by high minimum investment thresholds. Family offices and funds from Asia and Europe are also closely watching the model. If Dubai’s initiative proves successful, it could set the international standard for tokenized real estate markets-with clear regulatory frameworks, robust blockchain infrastructure, and strong governmental backing.