Weekly review calendar week 23 – 2025

Third-largest ICO in history

Since its launch in 2024, Pump.fun has established itself as the leading platform for memecoins on the Solana blockchain. Users can create their own tokens instantly and inexpensively. Over 11 million cryptocurrencies have already been generated – with a combined market capitalization of around $4.5 billion. The platform earns revenue from transaction fees and has brought in more than $600 million. This places Pump.fun among the fastest-growing crypto apps of all time. Now, according to insiders, the team is planning its own token. The proposed Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is set to launch at a valuation of $4 billion and could raise up to $1 billion.