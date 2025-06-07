Weekly review calendar week 23 – 2025

What has happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events, as well as appealing background reports, are presented in a pointed and compact manner in the weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
Stablecoins – cryptocurrencies pegged to fiat currencies like the US dollar – are rapidly gaining significance. The United States is pursuing a strategic goal: to secure the global dominance of the dollar in digital form. An executive order signed by former President Trump to promote stablecoins underscores this interest. Wall Street also smells profit. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are jointly developing a stablecoin. At the same time, established financial institutions invested heavily in the IPO of Circle, the second-largest stablecoin provider. After being oversubscribed multiple times, Circle debuted on the NYSE with a valuation of $8 billion. After just one day, its market cap rose to $21.5 billion. Investors appear to be betting on a catch-up race with market leader Tether, which posted $10 billion in profit in 2024.
Circle raises IPO target to USD 896 million at USD 7.2 billion valuation – USDC issuer benefits from crypto-friendly environment.
Third-largest ICO in history
Since its launch in 2024, Pump.fun has established itself as the leading platform for memecoins on the Solana blockchain. Users can create their own tokens instantly and inexpensively. Over 11 million cryptocurrencies have already been generated – with a combined market capitalization of around $4.5 billion. The platform earns revenue from transaction fees and has brought in more than $600 million. This places Pump.fun among the fastest-growing crypto apps of all time. Now, according to insiders, the team is planning its own token. The proposed Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is set to launch at a valuation of $4 billion and could raise up to $1 billion.
Pump.fun plans $1B token sale (ICO) at $4B valuation – memecoin platform targets expansion and new investors.
Physical vs. digital gold
For centuries, gold has been considered the ultimate store of value – a rock in uncertain times. But Bitcoin, often referred to as “digital gold,” is increasingly challenging that status. In May 2025, both assets are trading at record highs: Bitcoin is fluctuating between $100,000 and $110,000, while gold sits above $3,300 per ounce. With high inflation, geopolitical crises, and growing institutional interest, the comparison is more relevant than ever. Bitget Research analyzes the strengths and weaknesses of both assets.
Bitcoin vs. gold: Comparing performance, volatility, and adoption-two safe havens, one evolving market. What should you hold in 2025?
Leading global banks enter crypto business
JPMorgan was long known as a harsh critic of digital assets. CEO Jamie Dimon repeatedly likened Bitcoin to a Ponzi scheme. But customer pressure is having an impact. The bank has recently opened up to trading in digital assets – and is now going a step further. Effective immediately, JPMorgan accepts Bitcoin ETFs as collateral. Institutional clients can use US-approved spot Bitcoin ETFs as loan securities. This enables them to generate liquidity without selling their positions – similar to stocks or bonds. Swiss banks are lagging behind, despite years of legal head start.
JPMorgan accepts Bitcoin ETFs as loan collateral – institutional investors gain new access to liquid crypto assets.
Why banks need to care about digital assets
In addition: The US is establishing itself as the leading crypto nation – with a national Bitcoin reserve, clear stablecoin regulation, and strong institutional backing. Europe, in contrast, remains fragmented and hesitant. Within the continent, Switzerland is positioning itself as a key hub for digital assets and financial services. But what role can it realistically play in a globally growing market? And how should financial institutions strategically position themselves to remain competitive in the crypto era?
