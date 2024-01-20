Weekly review calendar week 3 – 2024

2023 was a crucial year for the crypto sector. After a harsh winter, which was crowned by the collapse of one of the largest exchanges at the end of 2022, the sector gradually recovered. The renewed upswing was not only evident in the prices of the leading cryptocurrencies. Various key figures such as venture financing, company valuations and new settlements in the Crypto Valley also recorded significant leaps. For example, 13 “blockchain unicorns” now reside in the heart of Europe, while the total number of crypto companies in The Crypto Valley has risen by 13.6% to 1,290.