Weekly review calendar week 3 – 2024

What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events as well as appealing background reports in a concise and compact weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
2023 was a crucial year for the crypto sector. After a harsh winter, which was crowned by the collapse of one of the largest exchanges at the end of 2022, the sector gradually recovered. The renewed upswing was not only evident in the prices of the leading cryptocurrencies. Various key figures such as venture financing, company valuations and new settlements in the Crypto Valley also recorded significant leaps. For example, 13 “blockchain unicorns” now reside in the heart of Europe, while the total number of crypto companies in The Crypto Valley has risen by 13.6% to 1,290.
The lates CV VC Top 50 Report highlights another growth year for the top 50 entities in the Crypto Valley’s leading blockchain hub.
During all boom phases of new technologies, the number of malicious actors increases alongside legitimate use cases. Cryptocurrencies are no exception. The FBI reported losses of more than 2.5 billion US dollars in 2022 due to fraud involving crypto assets. Due to the permissionless nature of blockchain, it is all the more important to be familiar with these scams. A comprehensive overview of the most popular schemes. These include phishing scams, SIM swap attacks, fraudulent investment opportunities, fake airdrops and so-called wallet drainers.
It’s important to be aware of crypto scams and take measures against tactics such as phishing scams, drainer wallets, scam airdrops, etc.
Thanks to several successful Ethereum protocols, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is now a common term in the industry. One of the pioneers of the subsector is called MakerDAO. The project is considered one of the most successful lending protocols with over USD 6 billion in deposited assets and hosts the leading decentralized stablecoin DAI. An interview with Tadeo, Developer Relations Lead at Phoenix Labs, a research and development company that specializes in smart contracts for DeFi and is instrumental in the development of the MakerDAO protocol.
A conversation with Tadeo, DevRel Lead at Phoenix Labs, an R&D company specializing in DeFi smart contracts and a MakerDAO contributor.
Despite the now prominent position of cryptocurrencies, there is widespread confusion about the potential of blockchain in sectors beyond financial services. However, a deeper look reveals blockchain as a transformative technology that provides a secure foundation for the digitalization and automation of business processes, enables efficient collaboration and creates robust digital infrastructures. Dr. Daniel Fasnacht, Program Director and Senior Lecturer at the University of Zurich (UZH), shares his research findings on the topic.
Despite Bitcoin’s strong price performance, there is widespread confusion about blockchain’s potential in sectors beyond financial services.
In addition: In the summer of 2023, the Crypto Valley veteran Bitcoin Suisse revealed red figures for the tough winter year. The Bitcoin Suisse Group’s operating revenue fell from CHF 84 million to CHF 37 million and the bottom line was an adjusted operating loss of CHF 24 million. A reorientation of the business focus and a number of changes to the Board of Directors should position the crypto broker for the next phase. Philipp Rösler and Marco Menotti joined the Board of Directors, Roger Studer left. Co-founder Andrej Majcen has now also replaced Dirk Klee, who joined the company in 2022, as CEO. The group’s focus now shifts on expansion abroad.
The Swiss crypto boutique Bitcoin Suisse continues its strategic shift with the appointment of co-founder Andrej Majcen as CEO.