Weekly review calendar week 3 – 2025

What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events, along with engaging background reports, concisely summarized in the weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
On January 20, Donald Trump will assume office as President of the United States. The Republican had already made it clear beforehand that he intends to support the crypto industry. He announced plans for a strategic Bitcoin reserve, support for US crypto companies, and the facilitation of mining. These announcements have driven crypto prices over the months since his election victory. However, on Friday night, the president-elect surprised the industry once again. Trump launched an official “TRUMP” memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Within hours, the cryptocurrency broke into the top 50 digital assets by market capitalization. The implications for the crypto industry are enormous.
Staking at the local bank
About a year after launching crypto trading and custody services, PostFinance is expanding its crypto offering to include staking. Staking involves locking cryptocurrencies in a blockchain network to support its operations. In return, participants receive rewards, often in the form of additional cryptocurrencies. It is similar to earning interest on a deposit but comes with risks related to network operations and token value. Customers can now carry out this process via PostFinance, making it the first systemically important bank to offer this functionality.
Assetization and the democratization of finance
“Assetization” describes the process of converting bankable and non-bankable assets into investable securities within the traditional banking system. This is aimed at democratizing investments, explains GenTwo Managing Partner Lucas A. Ereth in an interview with CVJ.CH. He shares insights into his career path, the vision of the product issuer, and his expectations for the industry in the coming years.
The next unicorn of crypto valley
A “unicorn” refers to a company valued at over $1 billion. Several of these crypto unicorns are already based in Switzerland’s Crypto Valley. With a funding round of $58 million at a valuation exceeding $1 billion, crypto bank Sygnum now joins this exclusive club. The additional capital is intended to accelerate market entry in multiple regions, expand the product portfolio with a focus on Bitcoin technology, enable strategic acquisitions, and strengthen organizational resilience.
Crypto exchange opens office in Zug
In addition: the European crypto exchange zondacrypto is expanding its presence in Switzerland by establishing a branch in Crypto Valley and entering a partnership with Incore Bank. Together, the two companies aim to provide regulated and secure cryptocurrency services. The fintech company serves over 1.35 million users and is opening a new office in Zug to facilitate operations in Switzerland.
