Weekly review calendar week 3 – 2025

On January 20, Donald Trump will assume office as President of the United States. The Republican had already made it clear beforehand that he intends to support the crypto industry. He announced plans for a strategic Bitcoin reserve, support for US crypto companies, and the facilitation of mining. These announcements have driven crypto prices over the months since his election victory. However, on Friday night, the president-elect surprised the industry once again. Trump launched an official “TRUMP” memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Within hours, the cryptocurrency broke into the top 50 digital assets by market capitalization. The implications for the crypto industry are enormous.