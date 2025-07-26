Weekly review calendar week 30 – 2025

Trillion-dollar market gains crypto access

According to reports, Donald Trump plans to open the $9 trillion US retirement market to investments in cryptocurrencies, gold, and private equity. An upcoming executive order is expected to allow 401(k) plans to expand beyond traditional investments such as stocks and bonds to include alternative assets. US citizens can choose between 401(k) plans, IRAs, Roth IRAs, and pension funds for their retirement savings. A 401(k) is a tax-advantaged retirement account supported by employers and often includes matching contributions. It roughly corresponds to the second pillar in Switzerland, while IRAs are comparable to the third pillar and offer individual retirement planning options. Providers like Fidelity already offer niche solutions for crypto investments within these frameworks. However, these products are limited in availability and typically capped at a small portfolio share. The Trump administration has already taken initial steps to ease regulations for crypto investments in retirement accounts. The executive order aims to accelerate this process.