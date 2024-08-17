Weekly review calendar week 33 – 2024

Billion-dollar fraud busted

In addition: This week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the crypto company NovaTech and its founders. The project fraudulently raised over 650 million US dollars from more than 200,000 investors. NovaTech allegedly assured investors that they would make a profit from day one without any risk. According to the SEC complaint, however, the married founding couple did not use the funds for real investments. Rather, the new funds were used to pay out previous investors and distribute commissions to intermediaries. NovaTech’s scam thus corresponds to the classic fraud scheme of a pyramid structure. After four years, the project finally collapsed in May 2023. The New York public prosecutor’s office, which also filed a lawsuit two months ago, estimates the damage at over USD 1 billion.