Weekly review calendar week 34 – 2025

China feels the pressure

Under the Trump administration, the United States is expanding its leadership in the stablecoin sector, further reinforcing dollar dominance. China is responding with plans of its own. According to a recent government report, Beijing is considering state-backed, yuan-pegged stablecoins. The State Council plans to release a roadmap later this month for the global expansion of the Renminbi, which includes the potential launch of such stablecoins. Hong Kong and Shanghai could serve as pilot regions for the initiative. The proposal includes targets for increased Renminbi usage, clear regulatory responsibilities, and risk management measures. The goal is to establish the Renminbi globally and enhance its appeal compared to the US dollar. The possible introduction of yuan-based stablecoins marks a significant policy shift in China. After banning all domestic crypto activity in 2021, the new initiative is seen as a direct response to the growing influence of dollar-backed stablecoins.