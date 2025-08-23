Weekly review calendar week 34 – 2025

What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events as well as appealing background reports in a concise and compact weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
More and more companies are no longer viewing Bitcoin solely as a speculative investment. Strategically, the cryptocurrency offers a way to diversify corporate reserves and hedge against inflation and currency depreciation. At the same time, it enhances a company’s innovation profile and increases its appeal to investors. Following the example set by MicroStrategy, an increasing number of firms are adopting this approach. In the second quarter of 2025, corporate adoption gained significant momentum: 125 publicly listed companies collectively held 847,000 BTC – a 23.13% increase compared to the previous quarter, representing approximately 4.03% of Bitcoin’s total supply. This growth underscores the rising level of institutional involvement, driven largely by positive regulatory developments. However, the strategy is not without risk. Bitcoin’s high volatility can place substantial pressure on corporate balance sheets and shareholder value.
Corporate Bitcoin adoption in 2025 surges: key drivers, strategies, risks, and how companies integrate Bitcoin into their business models.
Regulatory reset in the US
The Federal Reserve has ended its special oversight program for banks engaged in crypto and fintech activities. Launched in 2023, the program aimed to subject banks dealing with emerging activities such as crypto services, stablecoin issuance, and blockchain partnerships to stricter supervision. In practice, however, it was used to strategically stall the industry. Going forward, critical areas like stablecoin services, tokenized products, and fintech collaborations will once again fall under the standard supervisory framework. The Fed justifies the move by citing a better understanding of the risks and risk management practices within banks. The termination of the special program removes a key hurdle for banks looking to enter the digital asset space. Stablecoin issuance and crypto custody services will now be easier to implement. The elimination of the previous requirement for pre-approval of crypto activities also signals a clear policy shift toward greater regulatory flexibility.
Fed ends special oversight for banks on crypto – digital assets to fall back under regular examinations.
First state introduces stablecoin
The US state of Wyoming has introduced the first state-backed stablecoin with the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT). Fully backed by US Treasury bonds and US dollars, the token is available on seven blockchains. According to the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, the stablecoin is not yet publicly tradable. However, initial purchase options are expected to become available soon via Kraken in Wyoming. Additionally, FRNT can be used anywhere Visa payments are accepted, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Wyoming launches FRNT stablecoin with Visa support on seven blockchains – the first state-backed crypto payment solution.
China feels the pressure
Under the Trump administration, the United States is expanding its leadership in the stablecoin sector, further reinforcing dollar dominance. China is responding with plans of its own. According to a recent government report, Beijing is considering state-backed, yuan-pegged stablecoins. The State Council plans to release a roadmap later this month for the global expansion of the Renminbi, which includes the potential launch of such stablecoins. Hong Kong and Shanghai could serve as pilot regions for the initiative. The proposal includes targets for increased Renminbi usage, clear regulatory responsibilities, and risk management measures. The goal is to establish the Renminbi globally and enhance its appeal compared to the US dollar. The possible introduction of yuan-based stablecoins marks a significant policy shift in China. After banning all domestic crypto activity in 2021, the new initiative is seen as a direct response to the growing influence of dollar-backed stablecoins.
China considers yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time to internationalize the renminbi – pilot regions are Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Crypto payments in Thailand
In addition: Thailand has launched a pilot project allowing foreign tourists to convert cryptocurrencies into Thai Baht. The initiative aims to revive the tourism sector following pandemic-related declines. The 18-month program, called TouristDigiPay, enables conversions via licensed platforms, with a per-person limit of 550,000 Baht – approximately 13,600 Swiss francs – to prevent money laundering. The converted Baht can then be stored in regulated e-wallets and used for QR code payments in stores. Direct crypto payments are not planned in the first phase of the project.
Thailand enables tourists to directly convert crypto into baht – a milestone for tourism and payments.