Wyoming launches FRNT stablecoin with Visa support across seven blockchains

Wyoming has officially launched its state-backed stablecoin, FRNT (Frontier Stable Token). The standout feature: the token is accepted by Visa and operates on no fewer than seven blockchains.

Fully backed by US Treasuries and US dollars, FRNT is now live on the following blockchains: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, and Base. The stablecoin is not yet publicly tradable, as clarified by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission. Initial purchase options, however, will soon be available via Kraken in Wyoming. Any location that accepts Visa payments – including Apple Pay and Google Pay – also accepts FRNT.

Significance of the multichain approach

With FRNT, Wyoming demonstrates digital innovation strength: through the integration of LayerZero, the stablecoin can be securely moved between different blockchains without the need for bridging mechanisms.

This versatility increases accessibility and reduces technical friction points. With its cooperation, Visa strengthens the payment infrastructure and signals that state-backed digital currencies are increasingly being integrated into existing payment systems.

Regulatory evolution in focus

With more than 45 blockchain laws already in force, Wyoming has long been a pioneer in creating clear rules for digital assets. The launch of FRNT underscores this course and sets a benchmark for government engagement in the tokenized future. The commission’s leadership made its intention clear: with FRNT, it aims to make payments – from public services and revenues to supplier compensation – more efficient, programmable, and transparent.

Another key aspect is the strict 102% reserve requirement, which distinguishes the stablecoin from many privately issued alternatives. This not only signals Wyoming’s regulatory credibility but also highlights its goal of gaining the trust of institutional investors and traditional financial players. Industry observers see this as a model that other US states or even countries could adopt to bring state-backed stablecoins with clear rules and robust infrastructure to market.