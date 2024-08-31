Weekly review calendar week 35 – 2024

NFTs are securities

NFT marketplace Opensea has this week received a Wells Notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A Wells Notice is a formal notification to an individual or company that the SEC is considering taking enforcement action against them. This usually occurs as a result of an investigation into possible securities law violations. In previous actions against crypto projects, the SEC has already classified NFTs as securities. However, none of the proceedings reached court. OpenSea, on the other hand, seems willing to do battle with the SEC.