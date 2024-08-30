SEC issues Wells Notice against NFT marketplace OpenSea

The NFT marketplace Opensea has received a Wells Notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This signifies increased hostility towards crypto projects in the US and marks the first time a major NFT marketplace has come under SEC scrutiny.

A Wells Notice is a formal notice to an individual or company that the SEC is considering enforcement action against them, typically as a result of an investigation into possible violations of securities laws. OpenSea co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer warned in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that digital art should not be regulated in the same way as collateralized debt obligations. Such a decision would massively stifle innovation. In support of artists, OpenSea is pledging $5 million to cover legal fees for NFT creators and developers who receive a Wells notice. This follows a spate of SEC actions against crypto projects such as Uniswap, MetaMask, RobinHood, and Ripple. The news was made public just one day after Donald Trump announced the drop of his 4th NFT trading card collection.

SEC considers NFTs a securities offering

This is not the first time that the SEC has considered NFTs to be securities. Last year, the SEC filed charges against NFT projects Dapper Labs, Impact Theory and Stoner Cats. Both projects did not fight with the SEC, but paid settlements. Now Opensea, the largest NFT marketplace by unique buyers and just behind Blur in terms of trading volume, is in the crosshairs of the US authorities. However, the marketplace seems to have the will to stand up to the SEC. With years of experience, a strong team and, most importantly, the resources to fund a legal campaign. Opensea raised over $300 million from top investors such as a16z, Coatue or Paradigm and was valued at $13.3 billion just two years ago.

Since NFTs are collectibles and art, many believe the SEC has gone too far. People are asking if NFTs are securities, what about open event tickets? The same goes for similar sectors like the trading card game. It can be argued that NFTs are the same as physical trading cards like Pokémon or Magic The Gathering. If OpenSea can win against the SEC, it would bring clarity to the entire NFT space and potentially restart an NFT frenzy.

Future of the NFT market

The Wells Notice seems to have induced trading activity in the top collections ranked by floor price. This is a slight restart in the NFT space which has seen a steep drop in activity and interest in the past year. This was mainly due to projects under delivering and investors jumping into other trends such as Solana memecoins.

The announcement of the Wells Notice comes just one day after Donald Trump announced the release of his 4th edition of NFT trading cards. It appears that the SEC is using its last days before a potential shift in political sentiment should Republican candidate Trump be elected to issue legal notices. Then the SEC will likely face significant headwinds or change course completely if Gary Gensler, who has been blamed for the anti-crypto stance, is indeed removed from his post in case Trump regains the presidency. Until then, OpenSea has vowed to fight and support other artists who should receive Wells Notices to fight the SEC.