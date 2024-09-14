Weekly review calendar week 37 – 2024

The Halving is an important event in Bitcoin’s life cycle. Every four years, the rewards for miners and thus the inflation of the cryptocurrency are halved. Historically, this event has played a central role in Bitcoin’s price development. This year, however, Bitcoin broke the old all-time high for the first time before the halving. The new upward trend was driven by the successful US Bitcoin ETFs and not by the lower inflation rate. It remains to be seen how deep this break in historical patterns will go.