Weekly review calendar week 44 – 2025

Federal Council updates stablecoin regulations

Since Trump took office and designated digital assets as a national priority, the US has been pushing forward crypto regulation at full speed. Legislative proposals and executive orders have created clear rules for token issuers, exchanges, service providers, and stablecoins within just a few months. The latter have become one of the fastest-growing market segments, with a market capitalization exceeding USD 310 billion and transaction volumes on par with Visa and Mastercard. In Switzerland, a FINMA supervisory notice has effectively resulted in a stablecoin ban. After more than a year of stagnation, the Federal Council is now responding by launching a consultation to amend the Financial Institutions Act. The aim is to improve the framework for market development, enhance Switzerland’s attractiveness as a financial center, and enable the integration of innovative financial technologies such as stablecoins into the existing financial system.