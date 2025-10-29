Weak start for Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR ETFs

A series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on the cryptocurrencies Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Hedera (HBAR) are making their Wall Street debut this week. Issuers took advantage of the new automated rule framework to launch despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new guidelines stipulate that certain filings automatically take effect after 20 days. ETF issuers have now leveraged this procedural nuance to their advantage. Staked Solana ETFs from providers Bitwise and Grayscale, as well as funds tracking Hedera (HBAR) and Litecoin (LTC), have gone live. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas, the early listings could give the issuers a lasting edge in a highly competitive market where first-mover status often determines long-term success.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Milestone for alternative digital assets

The spot Solana funds mark another milestone for an industry that has long sought easy access to alternative tokens through the tradable ETF wrapper. A handful of products already offer indirect exposure to Solana – for example, by staking tokens to validate blockchain transactions, using leveraged strategies, or tracking Solana futures. These more exotic products have already attracted around 1.5 billion USD in inflows this year, according to Bloomberg.

Following the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, it comes as no surprise that issuers are expanding their offerings to include additional crypto products. Together, these funds now manage over 170 billion USD. Providers are increasingly seeking to deepen their footprint across the broader digital asset sector.

Demand remains muted

Just one day after launch, the largest fund in the group – the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) – manages roughly 290 million USD, according to data on the issuer’s website. The Canary Litecoin and HBAR ETFs, on the other hand, saw little trading activity and no net inflows or outflows. The subdued debut of these alternative crypto ETFs highlights, on the one hand, the limited institutional interest in altcoins. On the other, many investors are likely waiting for formal SEC approval, which would open the door for major players such as Fidelity to enter the market.

More than 100 ETFs focused on cryptocurrencies are now listed in the U.S. Each new issuer faces fierce competition for investor capital. Funds specializing in lesser-known tokens face an additional challenge in attracting a broad investor base.