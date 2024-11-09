Weekly review calendar week 45 – 2024

All the major polls in the US suggested a close race between Trump and Harris. On the blockchain-based prediction market Polymarket, with a betting volume of $3.5 billion for the elections, the Republican had long since taken the lead. The final results from Wednesday confirm the clear victory. As the first Republican in 20 years, Trump won the ‘Popular Vote’ in addition to the votes of the electoral college – over 50% of US voters are satisfied with the result. Thanks to the crypto-friendly agenda, the price of Bitcoin shot up to new all-time highs. Of course, investors should not take every word of a presidential candidate at face value. As a rule, politicians exaggerate their promises to win over voters. Nonetheless, Trump’s victory is likely to mean a much friendlier environment for Bitcoin and especially for alternative cryptocurrencies (‘altcoins’).