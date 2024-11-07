Chainlink partners with UBS, Vontobel, Franklin Templeton and other institutions

Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network, has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Franklin Templeton and other leading financial institutions to transform the way fintech firms process and distribute data by leveraging AI, blockchain and oracle capabilities.

The venture aims to tackle the problem of automating and standardising corporate data such as mergers, dividends and stock splits. There is room for improvement in these processes. Incorporating AI and blockchain could significantly reduce operational inefficiencies, which currently cost companies millions of dollars a year due to errors and manual data processing.

We're excited to announce the results of an industry-wide corporate actions initiative between Chainlink, Euroclear, Swift, & 6 financial institutions. We successfully demonstrated how AI, oracles & blockchains can solve a decades-long unstructured data challenge in finance🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4YOT5tX2sr — Chainlink (@chainlink) October 21, 2024

Solution and key players

In a recent report, Chainlink has proposed an innovative solution that combines key technologies and industries. This combination enables standardised, real-time data sources that market participants can rely on as a single source of truth:

Large Language Models (LLMs)

Chainlink's Decentralized Oracle Networks (DONs)

Multiple blockchain networks

Traditional financial institutions

The initiative brings together an impressive list of financial heavyweights and blockchain ecosystem partners, including Franklin Templeton, UBS, Vontobel and Sygnum Bank. These will be combined with market infrastructure provided by Euroclear and Swift. Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) plays a critical role in the secure distribution of validated corporate actions data across the Avalanche, ZK Sync, and Hyperledger blockchain networks.

Potential impact and benefits

By creating a "Unified Golden Record" the risk of errors in critical financial data is greatly reduced. The successful implementation of this initiative could lead to significant improvements in the fintech industry, saving regional companies $3-5 million annually. The solution also aims to dramatically reduce manual processes, enabling significant operational efficiencies.

“By collaborating across the industry and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we can address major pain points and redesign workflows for greater efficiency, transparency, and value. With proper implementation, co-creation allows AI and DLT to amplify each other’s strengths, creating golden records accessible to all in real time and paving the way for transformative solutions.” - Stéphanie Lheureux, Director Digital Assets Competence Center, Euroclear

All participants, from custodians to asset managers, will have near-instant access to accurate and standardized data. The first phase of the project has shown promising results. Future phases will focus on integrating the framework with existing financial systems, such as Swift messaging standards, and addressing liability concerns around AI-generated outputs or handling more complex corporate actions.