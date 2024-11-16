Weekly review calendar week 46 – 2024

Dogecoin approaches a dollar

Under Trump’s new administration, Elon Musk will head the ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ – or ‘DOGE’ for short. The name alludes to the internet meme behind the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which has given the largest memecoin a significant boost of over 100% over the past week. Inspired by the popular dog meme ‘Doge’, the currency was initially created as a joke, but quickly gained traction due to its playful community and low barriers to entry. Its success triggered a wave of other meme-based cryptocurrencies. If Dogecoin follows the largest digital asset to new all-time highs, memecoin could soon march towards the 1-dollar mark that investors have been longing for.