Zurich-based crypto infrastructure provider Wyden raises CHF 14.5 million

Wyden, a provider of institutional infrastructure for the digital asset trading lifecycle, announces the successful completion of its latest funding round. The company raised 14.5 million Swiss francs at an undisclosed valuation.

The Series B financing round was led by Truffle Capital, a Paris-based global fintech investment firm. New investors PostFinance, SBI-Sygnum-Azimut Digital Asset Opportunity Fund and FiveT Fintech as well as existing investor C3 Venture Capital also participated.

Tapping into new markets

Wyden will use these funds for strategic growth to enter new markets and further intensify its expansion on the sell-side for banks, brokers and exchanges. With a clear focus on regulatory compliance, the Zurich-based company plans to extend its reach into markets where digital asset businesses are regulated with the same rigour as traditional financial services. These include the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brazil and other leading jurisdictions.

"We are thrilled to solidify our position as a global leader in institutional digital asset trading infrastructure with this Series B funding. Combined with our flagship product Wyden Infinity, we are well equipped to meet the surging demand for secure and efficient trading infrastructure for regulated financial services institutions." - Andy Flury, Founder and CEO at Wyden

Strategic expansion

Over the course of 2025, the company plans to integrate up to 20 additional banks, brokers and exchanges into its ecosystem. It will be supported by an expanded team of 100 employees, focusing primarily on strengthening Wyden's sales, marketing, product and delivery functions and development centres in Poland. This expansion emphasises the goal of providing world-class infrastructure solutions for the trade lifecycle from Europe to a global market.

By strengthening its core teams, the company is in a position to accelerate both product development and global sales capacities, thereby laying the foundations for the next phase of growth. Current clients include renowned banks, online and neo-brokers such as Banque Delubac (France), Smartbroker+ and Baader Bank (Germany), Luzerner Kantonalbank and InCore Bank (Switzerland) as well as other major banking clients.