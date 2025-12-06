Weekly review calendar week 49 – 2025

Kraken integrates Swiss tokenization platform

Kraken acquires Backed Finance AG from Switzerland, a leading issuer of tokenized securities with over 60 products on Solana and Ethereum. The xStocks platform reached a combined trading volume of ten billion USD within four months after launching in early 2025. Over 11,000 users hold the Tesla token, with volume exceeding two billion USD already in August. The purchase price was not disclosed. The transaction marks Kraken’s fifth acquisition in 2025 and follows an 800 million USD funding round in November. Co-CEO Arjun Sethi emphasizes vertical integration of issuance, trading, and settlement as the foundation for programmable capital markets. Analysts project growth for the RWA sector to two to 30 trillion USD by 2030-2034.