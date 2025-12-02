Cryptomixer.io: Millions in Bitcoin seized in Zurich

In Zurich, authorities have dealt a major blow to a large-scale cryptocurrency-based money-laundering operation. A Bitcoin mixing platform known as Cryptomixer.io was dismantled – the operating capital, worth roughly 23 million Swiss francs in Bitcoin, was seized.

The platform had been active since 2016 and, according to police, served as a channel through which funds from darknet activities, ransomware payments, fraud, and other criminal operations were laundered. The so-called “mixer” blended Bitcoin deposits from numerous users in order to obscure the origin and transaction paths of the funds.

Investigation approach and results

Following months of investigation, the Zurich city and cantonal police, together with the public prosecutor’s office and international partners – including Europol and Eurojust – took down the mixer’s server infrastructure and offline operations at the end of November 2025. Around 12 terabytes of data, as well as the domain and technical infrastructure, were seized.

According to the official report, the total amount of funds laundered through Cryptomixer.io exceeded 1 billion Swiss francs, allegedly originating from illegal sources such as darknet marketplaces, crypto theft, or ransomware payments. The operators are believed to have generated several million francs in profits.

Prosecutor’s response to questions about the mixer case

When asked about the legal boundaries between legitimate privacy use and criminal money laundering, the Zurich public prosecutor’s office stated that assessments must always be made on a case-by-case basis and depend on a variety of factors. It emphasized that neither operating nor using a mixing service is inherently punishable.

Criminal liability under Art. 305bis of the Swiss Criminal Code only arises when proceeds from felonies are mixed, or when the use of the service constitutes a money-laundering process. The authority did not comment on possible implications of the case for the assessment of privacy-oriented technologies such as CoinJoin or privacy wallets. However, affected users whose assets are of lawful origin may file a complaint against prosecutorial orders.

The operation demonstrates that decentralized crypto infrastructures are not immune to legal enforcement and international cooperation. The seizure of Bitcoin holdings and extensive digital evidence may enable further investigations – targeting both the operators and users of the platform. Money-laundering risk models and anonymous mixing services are increasingly coming under pressure worldwide.