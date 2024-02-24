Weekly review calendar week 8 – 2024

Nearly two years ago, PostFinance, a subsidiary of the Swiss state-owned Post, announced the launch of a cryptocurrency initiative. The company observed a strong demand for trading and custody services. Specifically, over a billion Swiss Francs flowed from customer accounts to cryptocurrency exchanges within a few years. Preparations for its own offering began. In collaboration with crypto bank Sygnum, PostFinance prepared for a launch in the spring of 2024. With Swiss precision, the bank adhered to its schedule. This Wednesday, the 2.5 million PostFinance customers gained access to this new asset class for the first time, marking the entry of the first of Switzerland’s four systemically important financial institutions into the scene.