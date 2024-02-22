Pandora’s ERC-404: a semi-fungible token standard

ERC-404 is an experimental, non-official token standard on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to innovate digital assets by combining the properties of ERC-20 (fungible tokens) and ERC-721 (non-fungible tokens). The combination of properties results in a unique type of token called semi-fungible tokens.

This standard enables fractionalization and liquidity for NFTs, addressing issues such as liquidity and fractionalization. However, ERC-404 is still under development and has not gone through the official Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) process. Despite its experimental nature, developers are already using ERC-404 in projects that demonstrate the new use cases for 404 NFTs on Ethereum. Pandora was the first project experiment with the technology.

ERC-404 fundamentals

The ERC-404 standard, developed by the individuals under the pseudonyms "ctrl" and "Acme", introduces a novel approach to NFTs by creating ERC-721 tokens from smaller ERC-20 tokens, as opposed to traditional NFT fractionalization methods. The new standard for describes a type of semi-fungible token (SFT) that are a unique type of digital asset that combines the properties of both fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). ERC-404 represents an advancement in digital token standards, providing a balance between fungibility and uniqueness.

While this concept challenges current norms, it has drawn criticism for its potential impact on lending pools and protocols that are not configured to handle it. Despite its experimental nature and lack of formal approval through the Ethereum Improvement Proposal process, ERC-404 has sparked discussion about its potential implications for asset tokenization and liquidity provision in decentralized platforms.

Pandora: the first ERC-404 project

The largest project currently using the ERC-404 standard is Pandora. The project was launched in early February 2024. Pandora had originally started with another group of developers who exploited the project with a rug pull. Despite this setback, a group of individuals saw potential in the concept and decided to develop it further, resulting in the ERC-404 token standard.

The new experimental token standard combines aspects of ERC20 and ERC721. Pandora was created as the first implementation of ERC404, with 10,000 tokens and corresponding NFTs called "replicants". When purchasing Pandora tokens on the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap, buyers also received a random Pandora NFT. Selling the Pandora tokens results in the burning of the associated NFT.

Pandora NFTs come in various rarities, with the potential for arbitrage between the token price and NFT values. The token standard is relevant to the financialization of NFTs, as it aims to increase liquidity and allow fractional ownership of NFT collections. This potentially solves the legal problem of fractionalizing NFTs without securitizing them. The approach could have interesting potential real-world asset (RWA) applications if integrated into tokenized securities.

Pandora's economic impact

Within a week, Pandora's fully diluted valuation exceeded $320 million, with a trading volume of approximately $190 million, despite a 50% decline from its all-time high. Currently, the project is showing signs of consolidation. The token has attracted the attention of approximately 1,400 unique wallets, as seen on Etherscan. About half of the supply in circulation is held by early investors.

While analyzing ERC404 transactions is challenging due to its hybrid nature, most transactions appear to be taking place on DEXs rather than NFT marketplaces. Minting of ERC404 tokens has skyrocketed, surpassing $340 million in volume last week alone. This success has led to the emergence of other projects using the ERC404 standard, signaling industry acceptance and demand for native liquidity for hybrid token standards. However, the growing interest in ERC404 has contributed to soaring Ethereum gas prices, which peaked at an average of 110 gwei on February 12th.

What the ERC-404 standard means for the NFT market

Despite being a novel concept with inherent risks, ERC404 and Pandora have attracted interest from industry players, with potential partnerships and integrations in the pipeline. The future of ERC404 remains uncertain, but holds promise for applications in gaming, lotteries, and other sectors. In addition, similar developments are occurring in the Solana ecosystem, with SPL20 tokens having so-called "Solana inscriptions" similar to Bitcoin Ordinals, suggesting broader adoption beyond Ethereum.

Despite criticism regarding transaction cost spikes and the handling of ERC-721 tokens, ERC-404 offers promising opportunities for the integration of NFTs and fungible tokens. There are already 17 ERC404 projects listed on CoinGecko showing similar examples of ERC-404 implementations, demonstrating positive market reception and trading activity.