Weekly review: STRC Crash unsettles the crypto markets

Strategy’s variable-rate preferred stock STRC closed this week at $89, 11% below its par value of $100. The instrument works much like a bond: investors hand Strategy capital and receive a monthly dividend in return, the rate of which the company continually adjusts to keep the price near $100. The rate currently stands at 11.50% per year. As with the entire preferred-stock program, the proceeds flow into Bitcoin purchases. This model worked as long as the common stock MSTR traded above the value of the Bitcoin reserves, since fresh equity could then be raised cheaply. With Bitcoin’s decline to around $63,000, almost 29% below the start of the year, MSTR is approaching this net asset value (NAV), making capital raises considerably harder. Across all preferred series, Strategy must service roughly $1.7 billion in dividends over the coming year, while the software business generates only around $477 million in revenue. The liquidity pool reserved for this shrank from $2.25 billion at the start of the year to around $900 million, covering about seven more months. Accordingly, Strategy sold Bitcoin in late May for the first time since December 2022 to service dividends. The treasury company must now hope for a swift recovery in the largest cryptocurrency to ease its balance sheet.