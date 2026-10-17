Weekly review: Will Strategy (MSTR) drop out of the MSCI indices?

RippleX quietly closes decade-old XRP vulnerability

RippleX, Ripple’s development arm, has fixed an XRP Ledger flaw that likely dated back to 2015. The XRP Ledger is the blockchain behind the cryptocurrency XRP. When matching payments against offers, the software added amounts without an overflow check. Very large sums therefore wrapped around to a small number. Sellers would have received the full amount, but the buyer would have paid only the small sum. As a result, the difference would have emerged as new XRP. According to the researcher who reported it, one transaction could have created around 18 trillion. That would have devastated the cryptocurrency. However, there is no evidence of exploitation. Normally, rule changes need over two weeks of approval from the network’s validators. In contrast, the fix took effect immediately with each server update. In addition, RippleX only published the source code about two weeks later, keeping attackers from finding the flaw early.