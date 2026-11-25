Ten accounts carried all of the growth in trading volume on the XRP Ledger in the third quarter of 2026. They accounted for 65% of order book volume. At the same time, the number of trading accounts kept falling.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is the blockchain behind XRP and has a built-in decentralized exchange. At its core is a central limit order book. If an order matches an existing offer, the network executes it immediately. Otherwise, it stays in the book. Since March 2024, pools based on the automated market maker (AMM) model have also complemented the order book. The XLS-30 amendment introduced them. For every trade, the ledger's pathfinding picks the best price from a pool, the order book or both combined. The data comes from Evernorth, a Ripple-backed XRP treasury company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker XRPN since October 2026. According to Evernorth, order book volume rose 26% in the third quarter to a daily average of 4.51 million XRP. In the previous quarter, it had stood at around 3.57 million XRP.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Ten accounts explain all growth in XRP Ledger trading volume

The share of order book volume held by the ten most active accounts nearly doubled within a year. A year ago it stood at 33%, and in the second quarter it reached 48%. In the third quarter, it finally climbed to 65%. The first jump of 15 percentage points took three quarters. The second jump of 17 points, however, came within a single quarter. As a result, concentration has accelerated.

The shift becomes clearer in absolute terms. The top 10 traded around 2.93 million XRP per day in the third quarter. In the previous quarter, the figure was 1.71 million XRP. That is an increase of 1.22 million XRP daily. Yet all other accounts managed only around 1.58 million XRP daily, down from 1.86 million XRP in the second quarter. Their volume thus shrank by 0.28 million XRP per day. Overall, order book trading grew by around 0.94 million XRP daily. The top 10 therefore grew more than the whole market, because the rest lost volume in the same period.

That said, Evernorth identifies the ten most active accounts anew each quarter. So they need not be the same addresses as in the previous quarter. The metric shows how strongly trading concentrates among a few participants and says nothing about their identity. That does little to change the finding.

Half as many accounts trade in the order book

Meanwhile, the circle of participants is thinning. The number of accounts trading in the order book has roughly halved within a year. In addition, daily trades fell 37% in the third quarter. The average trade size rose from 19 to 35 XRP. Fewer accounts are therefore placing larger orders, and a small core carries most of the activity.

The weight within the decentralized exchange is shifting as well. An AMM pool holds two assets and sets the price algorithmically. Anyone who provides liquidity to a pool receives LP tokens and votes on the trading fee. The larger a trade, the greater the slippage in the pool, meaning the deviation from the expected price. In the order book, by contrast, an order gets the exact price, provided a matching offer fills it completely. The AMM pools' share of DEX volume fell to 13%, down from 38% a year earlier. The order book thus gained relative weight.

Shares, however, describe only distribution, not absolute activity. A higher order book share can also result from shrinking pool volume. Consequently, order book volume and total DEX activity are not the same thing.

Evernorth reads the data as professional trading

Evernorth interprets the shift as a sign of professional trading. On this reading, market makers buy and sell the same assets repeatedly, generating high volume across few accounts. The larger individual orders in the data fit this picture. Still, the company itself qualifies the figures. High volume, it says, does not necessarily mean that traders can move large amounts of XRP without shifting the price. So for institutional investors assessing liquidity on the XRPL, volume and market depth are two different measures.

Evernorth went public on Nasdaq in October 2026 through a SPAC merger with Armada Acquisition Corp. II. As part of the merger, around 80% of Armada's public shareholders redeemed their shares. This triggered outflows of around USD 195 million. Even so, the company held around 473 million XRP and USD 300 million in gross cash at listing. Anyone buying shares holds a stake in the company, not XRP directly. The strategy is not to hold the reserves passively. Instead, Evernorth aims to earn yield through DeFi lending, liquidity provision and running validators. The ultimate goal is more XRP per share.

The source of the figures is notable. Evernorth is analyzing precisely the ecosystem in which it wants to earn yield itself. Moreover, there is no known independent review of the data so far. Furthermore, the finding itself runs counter to the narrative of broad participation: ten accounts provide two thirds of the volume.

Evernorth's market environment is deteriorating

The short-term picture looks different. According to DefiLlama, DEXs on the XRPL handled USD 46.5 million in the seven days to November 25, 2026. That is 22% less than in the previous week. The decline contrasts with the growth in the order book, although the two metrics are only partly comparable. Evernorth counts XRP in the order book, while DefiLlama tracks total DEX volume in USD. Weekly figures also react faster than quarterly averages, which smooth out short-term swings.

Evernorth's stock is performing just as poorly. On November 24, 2026, it fell 2.6% to USD 6.80, nearly 60% below its level at the Nasdaq debut. XRP has lost more than 25% since the company went public. The volume data also matter for Evernorth, because it aims to earn yield partly through liquidity provision on the XRPL. The data do not show whether it uses the order book or AMM pools for this. As a result, the figures allow no conclusions about its earnings.