What has been happening this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? Current events and background reports in our weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
Switzerland’s 2021 DLT Act created an early legal basis for tokenized securities on a blockchain. However, Lidia Kurt, head of Boerse Stuttgart Group’s settlement platform Seturion, says a market is emerging too slowly. Technology, she argues, is no longer the obstacle; rather, issuers, banks, investors, trading venues and settlement must work together. Moreover, she says internal processes and regulatory reviews can make each bank expansion step take months. Because many judge investments by today’s small volumes, she sees a chicken-and-egg problem. Without broader offerings, volume stays low; without volume, expansion is questioned. Kurt wants regulator FINMA to be more principles-based, with clear guardrails. She concedes new risks deserve proper scrutiny. However, a bank reusing vetted infrastructure for another purpose should be allowed to move faster. If Switzerland mainly cites its early lead while others act faster, she warns, it could slip into the middle of the pack.
Seturion CEO Lidia Kurt explains why tokenized securities are not yet widely used in Switzerland despite the DLT Act of 2021.
Bitcoin ETF under Swiss law: a fund instead of a debt security
Zurich asset manager BIT Asset Management has listed the first spot Bitcoin ETF under Swiss law on SIX Swiss Exchange. The fund, BBIT, starts with 350 real Bitcoin held offline at AMINA Bank. Investors buy it via a regular securities account, without needing their own wallet. Above all, the legal form is new. Most European Bitcoin products are ETPs, meaning debt securities whose buyers bear the issuer’s default risk. BBIT, by contrast, is an investment fund under the Collective Investment Schemes Act. Therefore, the coins form a segregated pool of assets off the issuer’s and custodian’s balance sheets. When all goes well, both forms can be economically similar. However, the difference only shows in a crisis. Moreover, Swiss regulator FINMA exempted the fund from the usual diversification requirement. The fund costs 0.19% a year. For now, however, BIT may only market the fund publicly in Switzerland.
BIT Asset Management lists BBIT on SIX, the first spot Bitcoin ETF under Swiss law, structured as a CISA fund rather than an ETP.
Swiss National Bank examines shared platform for money and securities
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is examining a joint blockchain platform for money and securities with eight partners. They are UBS, PostFinance, three cantonal banks, crypto bank Sygnum, exchange operator SIX and settlement platform Seturion. This platform could let three types of value interact seamlessly. These are central bank money (banks’ balances at the SNB), customer money at banks, and securities. The partners are studying both cross-border and domestic transactions. Moreover, they will assess technical options and clarify who would govern and operate such a platform. However, the SNB stresses it has not decided on a launch. Nor does the project mean the SNB will issue central bank money to banks as blockchain tokens. After all, the SNB considers the current Swiss financial market infrastructure highly efficient. Any new system would have to match it. Likewise, the SNB gives no dates, budget or timeline.
The SNB is launching an exploratory project for a Swiss Financial Ledger with eight partners, but has made no decision to introduce one.
XRP Ledger: more volume from ever fewer accounts
On the XRP Ledger, the blockchain behind XRP, fewer and fewer accounts drive trading. Data from Ripple-backed, Nasdaq-listed Evernorth, which has large XRP holdings, shows this. By these figures, order book volume on the built-in exchange rose 26% from the second to the third quarter. However, all the growth came from the ten most active accounts per quarter, whose volume share reached 65%. A year earlier, the share was 33%. The remaining accounts traded less than in the prior quarter. The number of trading accounts roughly halved in a year, while average order size grew. Evernorth sees this as a sign of professional traders repeatedly buying and selling the same assets. However, the company itself cautions that high volume does not guarantee large XRP amounts trade without moving the price. Yet Evernorth itself seeks returns on this very network. No independent check of the data has surfaced.
In the third quarter of 2026, ten accounts with a 65% order book share accounted for all of the growth in trading volume on the XRP Ledger.
Trump’s memecoin dinner loses its pull
In addition: On Sunday, November 22, Donald Trump hosted a second dinner for top holders of his TRUMP token. TRUMP is a memecoin, a token without an underlying business; its value depends solely on attention and demand. This time, tokens worth USD 518 sufficed for a seat. By contrast, The Washington Post put the May 2025 minimum at USD 55,000. However, there is no fixed price, since the threshold depends on the other holders’ balances. Accounts on the public leaderboard together held USD 8.6 million, down from USD 148 million in May 2025. Critics focus on the fees: Trump’s financial disclosure shows he collected at least USD 636 million in 2025. According to Nansen, nearly one million buyers lost a combined USD 3.81 billion by late June. For eight US senators, the event resembles a “pay-to-play scheme,” while the White House says it is not a government matter.
At the second Trump memecoin dinner, tokens worth USD 518 were enough for rank 179 among the largest holders of the TRUMP token.