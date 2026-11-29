Swiss National Bank examines shared platform for money and securities

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is examining a joint blockchain platform for money and securities with eight partners. They are UBS, PostFinance, three cantonal banks, crypto bank Sygnum, exchange operator SIX and settlement platform Seturion. This platform could let three types of value interact seamlessly. These are central bank money (banks’ balances at the SNB), customer money at banks, and securities. The partners are studying both cross-border and domestic transactions. Moreover, they will assess technical options and clarify who would govern and operate such a platform. However, the SNB stresses it has not decided on a launch. Nor does the project mean the SNB will issue central bank money to banks as blockchain tokens. After all, the SNB considers the current Swiss financial market infrastructure highly efficient. Any new system would have to match it. Likewise, the SNB gives no dates, budget or timeline.