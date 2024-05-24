Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Business Administration launches Master program (CAS) on Bitcoin

Zurich University of Applied Sciences is launching the first master's program in Europe to focus exclusively on bitcoin. The "CAS in Bitcoin Economy HWZ" aims to provide a deep understanding of bitcoin and showcase the cryptocurrency's many opportunities. Crypto expert and CVJ.CH co-founder Rino Borini will lead the program.

In recent years, the topic of blockchain has found its way into the Swiss education system. The University of Basel offers a more technical introductory course at bachelor level, the CAS Blockchain at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts emphasizes economic aspects, and since 2021, IT apprentices can choose to specialize in blockchain. The new bitcoin-focused program at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (HWZ) aims to prepare students for one of the most important technological developments of our time.

Bitcoin master's program at HWZ

The CAS Bitcoin Economy will start in March 2025. This program is primarily aimed at employees in the financial sector, but interested individuals from other fields are also welcome, according to a press release. The skills taught will be critical in areas such as strategy, product development, payments, client advisory, portfolio management and research.

Through a carefully structured curriculum, the CAS Bitcoin Economy aims to provide participants with a comprehensive knowledge of the subject. Overall the curriculum includes a total of 16 days of study, with two days dedicated to other cryptocurrency opportunities. The course can be integrated with 15 ECTS credits into various master programs at the HWZ, including the MAS Banking & Finance HWZ and the MAS Digital Excellence for Financial Services HWZ. The tuition fee is CHF 9,950.

Focus on Bitcoin

The focus of the course is clearly on bitcoin. In addition to theoretical sessions, there will be practical applications and participation in Europe's largest bitcoin conference in Prague. The bitcoin blockchain is considered to be the most secure in the world and offers numerous possibilities for the long-term storage of data and value. Given the fragility and vulnerability of the current financial and banking system, bitcoin could be a long-term alternative and potentially part of the solution for a more stable financial system, according to HWZ.

"I am very pleased that the HWZ has the courage and foresight to academically deepen such a young topic. [...] Bitcoin is not just an investment object, but offers many possibilities. And that is exciting." - Course director and crypto expert Rino Borini

However, the rest of the ecosystem is not completely excluded. It's not about creating "bitcoin disciples," says Borini. Other experts from the financial industry, including representatives from banks, will also share their experience and knowledge. Interested parties can get a preview at the first CVJ.CH webinar on setting up a bitcoin wallet, which will be led by Rino Borini.