NYSE owner ICE set to make billion-dollar bet on Polymarket

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), is reportedly on the verge of making a major entry into the crypto market. According to reports, ICE plans to invest up to USD 2 billion in the prediction market platform Polymarket – a move that could usher in a new era for prediction markets.

The planned investment would value Polymarket at around USD 8 billion before the transaction. Through the deal, ICE aims not only to provide capital but also to distribute Polymarket’s event data globally and collaborate on tokenization initiatives. For Polymarket, this could mark a return to the US market after the platform restricted access for American users in recent years due to regulatory requirements, as the Financial Times reports.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Strategic significance

Prediction markets like Polymarket allow users to bet on outcomes in politics, economics, sports, or culture. The prices of these contracts reflect collective assessments. ICE’s participation marks the first large-scale institutional backing for this sector. This could expand investors’ analytical toolkit and further integrate prediction markets into traditional financial systems.

ICE is positioning itself not only as an investor but also as an infrastructure and data provider. The data generated by Polymarket is expected to be marketed as sentiment indicators, showing that ICE’s involvement goes far beyond a passive financial stake.

Polymarket had suspended trading for US customers in 2022 after encountering regulatory issues. Since then, the platform has been working to re-enter the American market through licensing and structural partnerships, including with the US exchange QCEX. The deal with ICE could significantly accelerate this process.

Implications for financial and crypto markets

ICE’s investment in Polymarket could have far-reaching implications for both the financial and crypto sectors. On one hand, it signals growing institutional interest in prediction markets, which have so far been considered a niche phenomenon.

On the other hand, the entry of a well-established market player like ICE could greatly strengthen confidence in the regulatory and structural future of such platforms. Prediction markets could thus evolve from an experimental blockchain application into a core element of modern market analysis. If Polymarket successfully re-establishes its presence in the US market, the company could become a key player at the intersection of crypto economics, data analytics, and traditional finance.