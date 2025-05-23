After the successful launch of Solana futures, XRP is next: CME Group continues its expansion in the altcoin derivatives space-with impressive initial figures.

On May 20, 2025, the CME Group confirmed the introduction of XRP futures, marking another step in broadening its crypto derivatives offering. On the very first day of trading, a volume of 19 million USD was recorded. Over the following two days, the volume totaled more than 33 million USD an impressive start for a derivative that has so far been underrepresented in institutional circles.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

XRP vs. Solana: Comparing futures launches

The XRP futures follow the launch of Solana futures in March 2025. At that time, a volume of 33 million USD was reached within the first three days, as reported by CVJ.CH. Demand was comparable to what XRP has now also managed to mobilize within just a few days. Both futures are traded in two sizes (Standard + Micro), are based on official CME price references, and are cash-settled.

Compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum futures-which each reach daily trading volumes of several billion USD on CME-these figures are still modest. However, they clearly indicate a trend: Altcoins are gaining access to regulated hedging instruments that could potentially pave the way for ETFs.

Minds ZKB crypto chief: “We saw outflows to crypto exchanges totaling 600 million CHF” Background FBI report 2024: Crypto fraud skyrockets to USD 9.3 billion Financial Products Lively trading volume for XRP futures on CME Basics Why Solana is often referred to as an “Ethereum killer” Minds ZKB crypto chief: “We saw outflows to crypto exchanges totaling 600 million CHF” Background FBI report 2024: Crypto fraud skyrockets to USD 9.3 billion

Market significance and ETF speculation

The launch of XRP futures is seen as a potential gateway for an XRP ETF. Market observers point to a similar pattern seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum: first regulated futures, then ETF approval by the SEC. While XRP remains entangled in regulatory uncertainty in the US, the interest from institutional players-such as Hidden Road, which executed the first block trade-demonstrates that XRP is increasingly being viewed as an established altcoin.

With XRP and Solana now available, CME covers the most significant altcoin markets by market capitalization-a clear sign that regulated crypto derivatives are establishing themselves beyond BTC and ETH. Should trading interest continue to grow, the discussion around altcoin ETFs is likely to gain traction in 2025. The deadline for funds based on Solana and XRP is in October. However, applicants such as 21Shares expect early approval from the new SEC.