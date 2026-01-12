XRP ETFs post weekly record volume of $219 million

During the week ending January 9, XRP spot ETFs reached a trading volume of $219 million. A record since their launch in November 2025. At the same time, the five XRP products attracted net inflows of $38.1 million.

The volume nearly doubled compared to the previous week's $117.4 million. The previous high of $213.9 million from the week ending December 19, 2025 also fell. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs combined lost $750 million during the same week.

Bitcoin funds lose $681 million in one week

A rough start to 2026: Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a loss of $681 million in the first full trading week. On January 5, the funds had still seen inflows of $697.2 million, but between January 6 and 9, outflows totaled $1.38 billion.

The largest single-day outflow occurred on January 7 with $486.1 million. Fidelity's FBTC lost $481.32 million net, Grayscale's GBTC $171.79 million. BlackRock's industry leader IBIT recorded outflows of $252 million on January 9. Ethereum ETFs also faced pressure: $68.6 million flowed out during the same week. BlackRock's ETHA led with $83.8 million on January 9, followed by Grayscale's ETHE with $10 million.

Institutional demand drives XRP inflows

Since their launch in mid-November 2025, XRP ETFs have reached cumulative net inflows of $1.22 billion. Assets under management stand at $1.47 billion, representing 1.16 percent of XRP's market capitalization. The products attracted $1.3 billion in just 50 days. They saw inflows on 43 consecutive days.

Canary Capital's XRPC leads with $375.1 million in AUM. Bitwise follows with $300.3 million, Franklin Templeton's XRPZ with $279.6 million. Grayscale's GXRP manages $271.2 million, 21Shares' TOXR $246.9 million.

XRP ETFs attract capital

This made XRP the second-fastest crypto ETF to cross the billion-dollar threshold. Only Bitcoin ETFs reached this mark faster. In December alone, $483 million flowed into XRP ETFs, while Bitcoin lost $1.09 billion and Ethereum $564 million.

On November 13, 2025, Canary Capital's XRPC launched as the first US spot XRP ETF on Nasdaq. Bitwise then launched its product on November 20 with the ticker XRP on the NYSE. Franklin Templeton's XRPZ followed on November 24, Grayscale's GXRP also on November 24, and 21Shares' TOXR finally on December 11 on Cboe BZX. On the first trading day, XRP ETFs attracted $164 million. Canary Capital's XRPC alone recorded $245 million on launch day. The fund surpassed more than 900 other ETF launches in 2025.

JPMorgan projects up to $8.4 billion in inflows

JPMorgan estimates that XRP ETFs could see inflows between $4 and $8.4 billion in their first year. Current numbers show institutional investors prefer XRP products, while Bitcoin and Ethereum funds face pressure.

The 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs currently hold $116.9 billion in net assets, representing 6.48 percent of Bitcoin's market capitalization. Since their launch in January 2024, cumulative net inflows total $56.4 billion. Still, Bitcoin's price held near $90,000 despite the ETF sales.

The seven US-traded XRP spot ETFs hold a total of $2 billion in assets as of January 12, 2026. They manage 781.1 million XRP tokens.