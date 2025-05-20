Bitcoin price consolidates below all-time high: when will the next push come?

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

Since the negative reactions to Trump's tariff policy, Bitcoin has once again established itself as the "fastest horse." The digital gold is now trading above the psychologically important 100'000 USD mark and just below the all-time high from January. If the macro environment remains favorable for the cryptocurrency, a breakout to new highs is likely.

Ethereum leads the altcoins

In historical market cycles, an initial Bitcoin rally was typically followed by a rotation into smaller digital assets. During this phase – also known as "Altcoin Season" – alternative cryptocurrencies outperform Bitcoin as investors seek higher returns in less established assets. According to theory, such a phase begins with a significant rise in the second-largest digital asset, Ethereum (ETH).

Initial signs of this trend are beginning to emerge. However, there is still room for sustained outperformance. Since 2022, Ethereum has significantly underperformed compared to Bitcoin. Measured by the ratio of the two cryptocurrencies ("ETH/BTC"), the number two is trading near a multi-year low.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

market consolidation before the next push?

Not much has changed over the past week. Most cryptocurrencies in the top 20 by market capitalization moved between -5% and +5%. On a monthly basis, however, the picture looks more promising. Ethereum (ETH) led the way with a +60.96% gain. Among the "top performers" were Sui (+84.12%), Hyperliquid HYPE (+51.97%), and Dogecoin DOGE (+44.29%).

Haftungsausschluss

Alle Angaben in dieser Publikation erfolgen ausschliesslich zu allgemeinen Informationszwecken. Die in dieser Publikation zur Verfügung gestellten Informationen stellen keine Anlageberatung dar und sind auch nicht als solche beabsichtigt. Diese Publikation stellt kein Angebot und keine Empfehlung oder Aufforderung für eine Anlage in ein Finanzinstrument einschliesslich Kryptowährungen und dergleichen dar und ist auch nicht als Angebot, Empfehlung oder Aufforderung beabsichtigt. Die in der Publikation enthaltenen Inhalte stellen die persönliche Meinung der jeweiligen Autoren dar und sind nicht als Entscheidungsgrundlage geeignet oder beabsichtigt.

Risikohinweis

Anlagen und Investitionen, insbesondere in Kryptowährungen, sind grundsätzlich mit Risiko verbunden. Der Totalverlust des eingesetzten Kapitals kann nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Kryptowährungen sind sehr volatil und können daher in kurzer Zeit extremen Kursschwanken ausgesetzt sein.