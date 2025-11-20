Bitcoin price plunges below 90’000 USD and altcoins hit multi-year lows

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

After the billion-dollar liquidation cascades of recent weeks, the Bitcoin price has found no stable footing. The 100,000 USD level broke without resistance. The price continued to drop below 90,000 USD – a decline of 27% from the all-time high. Bitcoin is now trading at levels last seen shortly after Trump’s election victory.

Bitcoin ETFs record heavy outflows

The US spot Bitcoin ETFs offered no support either. Since the start of the downturn on October 29, more than four billion USD have flowed out of the funds. These outflows likely accelerated the price slump. Sentiment remains weak, weighed down by falling equity markets and growing skepticism toward a potential AI bubble.

Overall, net inflows since the launch of the products have fallen from 62.7 billion USD to 58.2 billion USD. This corresponds to a decline of around seven percent. The development is reminiscent of the correction in February, when roughly eleven percent of assets under management flowed out of the ETFs. At that time, the Bitcoin price dropped by 31% before a recovery set in.

Altcoins slide to historic lows

Despite individual approvals for altcoin ETFs in the US, the market for alternative cryptocurrencies has suffered disproportionately during the ongoing correction. Among the top 20 by market capitalization, the past 30 days reveal a clear bloodbath. Only the privacy coins ZCash ZEC (+138.88%) and Monero XMR (+21.09%) managed to end the month sharply higher.

The biggest losers over the past 30 days were Cardano ADA (-30.96%), Chainlink LINK (-30.14%), and Solana SOL (-29.08%). Besides the privacy coins, Unus Sed Leo LEO (+4.67%), Bitcoin Cash BCH (+1.12%), Hyperliquid HYPE (-3.05%), and Litecoin LTC (-3.07%) remained relatively stable.

