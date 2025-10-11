Black Friday in Crypto Markets: Liquidations Reach Historic Levels

Friday was a day to remember. The Black Friday crash in crypto markets sent shockwaves through investors worldwide. Following Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, U.S. equities plunged deep into the red, and the ripple effects extended sharply into the broader digital asset market.

A flash crash–like sell-off triggered massive liquidations and turned previously bullish sentiment into outright panic. At the start of the month, the market had been riding high on a new Bitcoin all-time high and record inflows into digital asset ETFs. Sentiment was euphoric. The Fear & Greed Index, a market gauge tracking factors such as momentum, social-media sentiment, and other indicators, had climbed above 70 — signaling growing overconfidence and broad expectations for a continuation of the bull market. Many investors, particularly speculative traders, had underestimated both Trump’s impact and the long-forgotten fragility of an overconfident market.

A dangerous mix of overleveraged long positions and complacent optimism created the perfect breeding ground for an abrupt market correction. In the highly speculative crypto market, where both centralized and decentralized exchanges offer futures with leverage of up to 100 times, even a minor external shock can trigger a cascade of liquidations. Market makers and arbitrage traders tend to exploit such phases deliberately, closely monitoring and at times actively targeting liquidation levels — a practice not unknown in traditional finance, but one that has reached an entirely new dimension in crypto markets.

Crypto Crash Wipes Out Billions in Long Positions

The initially modest correction, which moved in line with the S&P 500, quickly expanded into double-digit losses for Bitcoin and especially for altcoins. What first appeared to be a healthy consolidation turned into a series of textbook flash-crash scenarios, with intraday lows not seen in months. The magnitude of the move was amplified by fragmented trading venues and the structural vulnerability of highly leveraged positions, which significantly increased volatility during the sell-off.

The damage was accordingly historic. According to data from Coinglass, long liquidations totaled around 20 billion USD within 24 hours, although market participants believe the actual figure may be even higher. Roughly 87 percent of the affected positions were longs, while an additional 2.5 billion USD in shorts were wiped out amid the extreme volatility.

Turbulent Cleanup, but No Structural Breakdown for Now

The sharp price swings of the past 24 hours have significantly flushed out the market, forcing many leveraged traders out of their positions. The Fear & Greed Index dropped from 70 to 23, signaling “Extreme Fear,” a level that historically often coincides with capitulation phases. Despite the turmoil, the underlying market structure appears intact for now.

Bitcoin is trading around 110,000 USD, up roughly 19 percent year to date and about 13 percent below its recent all-time high of 126,000 USD. The total market capitalization excluding stablecoins stands at approximately 3.4 trillion USD following the correction, which still marks an increase of about 15 percent since the start of the year. The picture, however, remains mixed. Bitcoin, established smart contract platforms such as BNB (+57% YTD) and Ethereum (+14% YTD), as well as newer entrants like Hyperliquid (+66% YTD), continue to support overall market growth, while many smaller-cap altcoins are struggling with heavy losses. The market is increasingly separating projects with real substance from speculative ones — a development that can be viewed as healthy in the long run.

On a fundamental level, the broader trend remains clear. Traditional finance continues to move toward blockchain-based infrastructures, providing a structural tailwind that supports the sector over the long term. At the same time, the recent crash revealed significant room for improvement in market infrastructure. Fragmented liquidity led to notable price discrepancies across trading venues, while several exchanges temporarily stalled or became inaccessible, a phenomenon that has been observed repeatedly during periods of heightened market volatility.

Outlook:

In the short term, the market is likely to enter a phase of consolidation following the recent shakeout. Sentiment remains fragile, but structurally the environment continues to look constructive. Macroeconomic impulses and the ongoing integration of digital assets into the traditional financial system point to a medium-term stabilization and selective recoveries.

Lessons for the Industry

The recent crash should serve as a wake-up call, not only for overleveraged traders but also for exchanges and operators of core market infrastructures. Incidents where major trading platforms fail or display extreme price discrepancies during turbulent periods undermine institutional confidence. The pronounced intraday volatility even among leading crypto assets also highlights the question of structural maturity within the trading ecosystem.

While Wall Street is gradually capturing a greater share of trading volumes, the majority of crypto transactions still occur on fragmented exchanges. Going forward, it will be crucial to professionalize market infrastructure. This includes ensuring platform stability, strengthening liquidity pools, and improving price reliability.