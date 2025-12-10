Crypto market outlook 2026: Trends and expected price movements

Following a year like 2025, marked by higher volatility and market uncertainty, many investors are rightly focused on the outlook for the year ahead. We believe the recent market correction represents a natural, healthy cycle and that the overall growth trajectory will continue robustly into 2026.

This confidence is underpinned by persistent high institutional demand and a stream of anticipated innovations and new trends that will collectively improve market accessibility and usability. The market's expansion will be fueled by three major technological developments that drastically improve both utility and adoption.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Technological drivers of ecosystem growth

First, we expect a surge in AI-driven crypto analytics/oracles, especially with the growing development of autonomous AI agents. These sophisticated programs are capable of analyzing vast quantities of market data, news, and on-chain activity to offer highly accurate short-term price predictions. More critically, these agents can execute and learn complex trading strategies automatically, offering advanced portfolio management services to a broader user base.

Second, DeFi innovations, such as the continued development and widespread adoption of Real-World Asset (RWA), will continue to be a major trend in 2026. RWA facilitates a seamless bridge between traditional and crypto finance, allowing users to gain exposure to traditional assets-such as tokenized stocks, gold, CFDs or ETFs-while operating directly within the speed and efficiency of their favorite crypto exchange.

Finally, we also foresee a greater adoption of sustainable energies, enabling a more efficient and eco-friendly ecosystem that drives broader technology advancements. This adoption is centered on platforms using highly energy-efficient consensus mechanisms, such as Proof-of-Stake (PoS), exemplified by networks like Solana and Algorand. Furthermore, the growing development of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) provides a way to incentivize decentralized resources with blockchain technology, such as energy grids or data storage, without relying on central authorities or large corporations. Instead, individuals and communities are incentivized to contribute to and benefit from these networks, making essential services more accessible and community-tailored.

Factors shaping market trajectory

Major factors shaping this trend include clearer regulatory rules that will boost user confidence by providing a safer environment, thereby encouraging everyday applications like seamless cross-border payments and asset tokenization. We expect this environment to enable a widespread institutional adoption of digital assets, attracting massive capital into the market, which will stabilize prices and fuel innovation.

The market momentum will be further driven by potential ETF expansions, with a large number of crypto-related ETF applications still pending approval for 2026. The ETF structure is a powerful tool for mainstream adoption, as it provides a simple, regulated on-ramp for traditional institutional and retail capital.

In terms of upcoming events that will fundamentally improve the user experience, the biggest impact may come from scalable layer-2 solutions. These solutions, which reduce transaction costs and dramatically improve speed, will revolutionize accessibility and utility in the crypto space, enabling broader participation in the digital economy.

Price outlook

Regarding price movements, we expect Bitcoin to climb to 150'000 USD amid growing adoption and market maturity, while Ethereum is projected to surpass 5'000 USD driven by enhanced scalability and DeFi expansion. Major altcoins like Solana and Cardano may face short-term fluctuations of 20–50% due to typical market cycles, but they are poised for powerful upward trends, potentially achieving 2–3x gains as their ecosystems diversify and utility increases.

We anticipate the most explosive growth in emerging markets across Asia and Africa, where mobile-first crypto solutions and real-world asset tokenization will explode, successfully unlocking financial inclusion and creating new economic opportunities on a global scale.

The 2026 crypto market is positioned for a landmark year, moving beyond purely speculative cycles toward a future defined by tangible utility and deep integration with the global economy. By addressing the critical needs for efficiency, accessibility, and real-world connection, the crypto ecosystem is set to secure its role as a fundamental component of the global economy.