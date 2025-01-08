Crypto outlook 2025: Another strong year for the industry?

2024 was a pivotal year for the crypto industry: simplified access to bitcoin for institutional investors, increased adoption of blockchain, and the pro-crypto stance of the new U.S. president shaped the market. Looking ahead to 2025, digital assets could offer significant opportunities for investors.

The coming year is expected to be driven by bitcoin's continued journey into the mainstream. Often seen as a robust alternative in a world of uncertainty and depreciating fiat currencies, bitcoin offers security and trust through mathematics, cryptography and transparency - qualities much needed in today's financial sector. Key developments in 2025 could provide further momentum for the crypto industry.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Bitcoin Adoption on Multiple Fronts

The largest cryptocurrency is clearly capturing the zeitgeist. Within twelve months of the launch of U.S. bitcoin ETFs, the funds reached nearly $130 billion in assets under management (AuM), a milestone that took gold ETFs 20 years to reach. The question remains: Has the ship set sail for investors after bitcoin's surge to $100,000? Several critical catalysts are on the horizon for 2025.

Bitcoin on balance sheets : Corporations have not yet widely used bitcoin as a hedge against fiat devaluation. However, shareholder proposals at major companies such as Microsoft and Amazon, along with reforms to unfavorable accounting rules, suggest a growing trend. MicroStrategy continues to lead the way.

: Corporations have not yet widely used bitcoin as a hedge against fiat devaluation. However, shareholder proposals at major companies such as Microsoft and Amazon, along with reforms to unfavorable accounting rules, suggest a growing trend. MicroStrategy continues to lead the way. Indirect capital flows through index funds : MicroStrategy's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 shows how capital is indirectly flowing into bitcoin. Similarly, the inclusion of crypto exchanges and mining companies in indexes brings more capital into the market. Passive index funds are playing an increasingly important role.

: MicroStrategy's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 shows how capital is indirectly flowing into bitcoin. Similarly, the inclusion of crypto exchanges and mining companies in indexes brings more capital into the market. Passive index funds are playing an increasingly important role. Portfolio Integration : The integration of bitcoin into investment portfolios is still in its infancy. According to Citibank's Global Family Office 2024 Survey, bitcoin is largely overlooked by wealth managers and family offices. With a market cap of $1.9 trillion, bitcoin lags far behind gold's $18 trillion market cap as a "digital gold" alternative.

: The integration of bitcoin into investment portfolios is still in its infancy. According to Citibank's Global Family Office 2024 Survey, bitcoin is largely overlooked by wealth managers and family offices. With a market cap of $1.9 trillion, bitcoin lags far behind gold's $18 trillion market cap as a "digital gold" alternative. Access for pension funds : Regulatory barriers have prevented pension funds worldwide from investing in bitcoin. However, digital assets are beginning to find their way into retirement portfolios. In the U.S., some state pension funds are taking the first steps with bitcoin ETFs.

: Regulatory barriers have prevented pension funds worldwide from investing in bitcoin. However, digital assets are beginning to find their way into retirement portfolios. In the U.S., some state pension funds are taking the first steps with bitcoin ETFs. National bitcoin reserves: Bitcoin's censorship-resistant nature is capturing the interest of governments. While El Salvador and Bhutan are heavily invested, countries like Russia and the BRICS nations are exploring similar moves. Following Trump's election, discussions about establishing bitcoin as a reserve currency in the U.S. may encourage other countries to follow suit.

Donald Trump's presidency is likely to inject new energy into the US crypto sector. Regulatory easing is expected to support mining, crypto exchanges and blockchain companies, while accelerating their integration into traditional financial systems. The replacement of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler with pro-crypto advocate Paul Atkins and the approval of more ETFs will play a key role. These developments create regulatory clarity, encourage trading, and strengthen custody solutions - all of which are critical to the growth of multiple cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain users at an all-time high

The industry's growth extends far beyond bitcoin. Global value transfer and trade is increasingly moving to the blockchain, which offers faster, safer and more efficient settlement than traditional systems. Modern blockchains are opening up new applications for end users with their speed and scalability. An internet connection is all that's needed to access this efficient, global financial network - a transformative change for the industry. Public blockchain networks are leading this evolution, outpacing closed systems through technology and their decentralized nature.

Daily active addresses on public blockchains / Source: Artemis

Fundamental data supports these trends. Daily active addresses-often a proxy for users-recently surpassed 10 million. By comparison, the Internet reached a similar milestone in the 1990s, and blockchain adoption is showing comparable growth rates. Other key metrics are also at all-time highs. According to the standard S-curve model, the industry is entering its exponential growth phase. 2025 will be a pivotal year.