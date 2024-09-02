Justin Sun promotes Tron as a competitor to Solana in the memecoin space

For nearly a year, the Solana blockchain has dominated the memecoin space, surpassing Ethereum in terms of active users, daily transactions, and trading volume. However, Tron is now entering the arena, with its founder Justin Sun highlighting this new competitive advantage.

Since its launch in 2015, Ethereum has been the pioneering network for smart contracts - self-executing contracts with terms written directly into code. This innovation enables decentralized, trustless transactions and the development of applications without intermediaries. However, high transaction costs have driven many users to faster and cheaper alternatives such as Solana, which is reflected in the network's strong user numbers. Recently, Tron, an older smart contract blockchain, has emerged as a new competitor.

Memecoins: a persistent phenomenon?

A significant portion of the rapidly increasing activity on the Solana network can be attributed to the ongoing interest in memecoins. Memecoins are cryptocurrencies created primarily as a joke or to capitalize on Internet memes. These digital assets lack substantial technological value and rely on viral popularity and speculative trading interest. As a result, they are primarily traded by retail investors hoping to make a quick profit.

Daily trading volume on decentralized exchanges (DEXes) has reached billions of US dollars. As this sector primarily attracts non-professional investors, network fees play a critical role. Cheaper blockchains are inherently more attractive. On-chain data illustrates this shift: while Ethereum once saw twenty times the volume on decentralized exchanges compared to Solana a year ago, both networks are now on the same playing field.

Tron attracts Solana's user base

Not only Solana is active in the memecoin market. With a strategic pivot, Tron unexpectedly entered the memecoin fray a few weeks ago. Founded in 2017 by Chinese entrepreneur Justin Sun as a cheaper copy (fork) of the Ethereum network, Tron was primarily used as a layer for stablecoin transactions like Tether (USDT), with little other activity. But Sun sensed an opportunity.

With significant financial backing, the crypto billionaire ramped up activity on the Tron blockchain. A $10 million "incentive program to promote the meme ecosystem" aimed to inject liquidity directly into the sector. Sun is also believed to have been involved in the launch of the memecoin launchpad "Sun Pump", a platform that mimics Solana's popular "Pump Fun" protocol and allows anyone to create their own memecoins without programming knowledge.

These efforts are paying off. Tron currently registers over two million active addresses per day - comparable to Solana. In addition, volumes on copycat protocols are approaching those of the original projects. For example, Tron's Sun Pump has occasionally surpassed Solana's Pump Fun in terms of new memecoins created and fees collected. However, it should be noted that Tron's success relies heavily on Justin Sun's support, making the sustainability of this trend uncertain.