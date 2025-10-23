The rise of decentralized exchanges (DEXes)

Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) have established themselves in 2025 as a stable pillar within the crypto ecosystem. Despite the recent market crash, they continue to sustain high trading volumes, demonstrating that decentralization is no longer a niche topic.

After years of rapid development, decentralized exchanges (DEXes) are entering a new market phase: rising trading volumes, growing institutional adoption, and robust systems even under stress conditions. The recent crash served less as a setback and more as a stress test, showing just how resilient DEX infrastructures have become.

Difference and market structure

Unlike centralized exchanges (CEXes) such as Binance or Coinbase, DEXes operate without intermediaries – transactions are executed directly via smart contracts. Two main types have emerged: spot DEXes (e.g. Uniswap, Balancer) for direct token swaps, and perpetual DEXes (e.g. Hyperliquid, dYdX, Aevo) for derivative trading with no expiry.

Both segments are expanding rapidly, though their momentum differs: spot DEXes benefit from growing retail activity, while perp DEXes are increasingly attracting institutional interest.

Record volumes and market shares

Spot DEX trading volume exceeded around 900 billion USD in the third quarter of 2025, up more than 25% from the previous quarter. Perpetual trading operated at a similar level – led by Hyperliquid, which dominates the sector with over 70% market share and more than 6 billion USD in total value locked (TVL).

New challengers like Aster show, however, that market shares are shifting. Following its token generation event in September 2025, Aster’s token price surged by more than 1,650%, TVL reached 1 billion USD – and at times, Aster even surpassed Hyperliquid in trading volume.

Crash and volatility as stress test

The crypto crash on October 10, 2025 – which saw over 20 billion USD in leveraged positions liquidated – also affected DEXes, yet they remained remarkably stable. While centralized exchanges experienced temporary outages, major DEX protocols continued operating. On Solana-based platforms alone, more than 8 billion USD was traded during the crash.

Such periods of extreme volatility also expose weaknesses: slippage, liquidity withdrawals, and oracle-induced price deviations can temporarily affect trade quality. Nevertheless, activity remained high – reflecting growing confidence in decentralized trading infrastructures.

Despite crashes and price swings, the DEX market continues to consolidate. Platforms like Hyperliquid and Aster demonstrate that decentralized trading venues are not only technologically mature but also crisis-resilient. DEXes have passed their stress test – and are moving step by step toward the mainstream.