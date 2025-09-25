What is the BNB exchange Aster?

The DeFi sector is evolving rapidly, and new protocols are trying to bridge the gap between decentralized and centralized trading. Aster is one of these platforms: a decentralized exchange (DEX) specializing in perpetuals and spot trading, competing with market leaders such as Hyperliquid.

Aster combines the strengths of a decentralized exchange with features traditionally associated with centralized platforms. Through multi-chain trading, new order types, and pre-launch markets, the platform creates decentralized access to derivatives trading. With strong growth and increasing institutional attention, Aster could play a central role in the DeFi ecosystem in the coming years.

Aster at a glance

Founded to give traders more control and flexibility, Aster combines the advantages of DeFi with professional trading tools usually found on centralized exchanges. Users always retain control over their assets since it is a non-custodial platform.

Aster supports multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Solana, allowing users to trade flexibly across different networks. A key highlight is the “Trade & Earn” model: margin can be posted in yield-bearing assets such as liquid staking tokens or stablecoins. This way, users generate returns even while trading.

Another innovation is hidden orders, which allow limit orders to be placed invisibly in the order book. This protects strategies and makes front-running more difficult. With pre-launch markets, Aster also provides access to token contracts before their official listing.

The platform relies on decentralized oracles for price discovery, reducing manipulation risks and dependencies on single data sources. In addition, the margin and liquidation system is transparently represented in smart contracts, enabling users to verify at any time how their positions are managed.

Aster catches up with Hyperliquid

The biggest competitor for Aster is Hyperliquid. Over the past year, the platform has established itself as the market leader in decentralized derivatives. But within the last seven days, Aster caught up with the frontrunner for the first time - with USD 67 billion in trading volume compared to 63 billion. This meteoric rise is primarily explained by the public backing of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, whose venture arm YZi Labs led the seed round.