A Decade of Innovation: The Visionaries of the Crypto Valley Blockchain Revolution

On the occasion of Crypto Valley's tenth anniversary, Inacta Ventures, in collaboration with CVJ.CH, is publishing a comprehensive list of visionaries who have significantly contributed to the development and advancement of the blockchain sector in Switzerland and worldwide.

This curated list of Web3 Visionaries honors not only the pioneers who laid the groundwork for the industry's current prominence, but also those who are shaping its future direction. These individuals are driving innovation in the dynamic world of blockchain, further solidifying and expanding the status of Crypto Valley.

Global crypto hub in the heart of switzerland

The cohesive ecosystem of the Crypto Valley has been crucial to fostering collaboration and innovation. From its humble beginnings in Zug, Switzerland, as a local ecosystem where startup founders could collaborate to fuel further disruption and help innovative enterprises flourish, the Crypto Valley has expanded its influence to all of Switzerland and Liechtenstein and has grown into a leading global hub for Blockchain technology.

Crypto Valley now hosts already the sixth edition of the Crypto Valley Conference on the 6th and 7th of June organized by the Crypto Valley Association (CVA) together with the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU). Additional from June 5th until 13th the third edition of the WEB3FEST curated by Inacta Ventures takes place across five major Swiss cities: Zug, Zurich, Basel, Geneva, and with the partner event NFT Fest in Lugano. This event series showcases the power of collaboration and highlights the importance of creating global connections in the Blockchain space.

Entrepreneurs lay the foundation with good policies

The Web3 Visionaries list begins by honouring the early pioneers of Crypto Valley, who chose Switzerland for its rich tradition of financial security, neutrality, and privacy. These include Crypto Valley Hall of Fame inductees such as Vitalik Buterin, founder of the Ethereum Foundation; Niklas Nikolajsen von Karlshof, founder of Bitcoin Suisse; Luka Müller of MME, who adopted the Swiss foundation model for layer one Blockchain protocols; and Johann Schneider-Ammann, the former President of the Swiss Federal Council who coined the term 'Crypto Nation Switzerland'.

These luminaries were among the first who made Switzerland known for Blockchain and were pivotal in establishing the Crypto Valley as a global powerhouse. In recognition of the foundational role played by associations, the list highlights the Bitcoin Association Switzerland, established in 2013 by Luzius Meisser, the Crypto Valley Association, led today by Emi Lorincz and the Swiss Blockchain Federation led by Heinz Tännler as President who is also the Finance Director of the Canton of Zug.

Academic contributions

The bedrock of the ecosystem has been talent and research emanating from academic institutions like the University of Basel with Prof. Dr. Fabian Schär, ETH Zurich with Prof. Dr. Roger Wattenhofer, and the University of Zurich with Prof. Dr. Claudio J. Tessone. The recent establishment of a dedicated blockchain research institute in cooperation with the Canton of Zug, led by Heinz Tännler and the involvement of HSLU (Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts) Prof. Dr. Rene Hussler and the University of Lucerne with Prof. Dr. Alexander Trechsel marks a significant advancement in blockchain research and education. Commenting on the Web3 visionaries list, Heinz Tännler, Finance Director of the Canton of Zug and President of the Swiss Blockchain Federation, said:

"We have come a long way in the past decade, positioning Zug at the forefront of global innovation. By attracting many global founders, now represented in this list of visionaries, we have solidified our leadership. With the establishment of a dedicated Blockchain Research Institute, we are laying the groundwork for the future growth of this industry. As we look forward to the next ten years, our commitment to advancing blockchain technology remains unwavering." - Heinz Tännler

New financial world merges with the old

The integration of Web3 with traditional banking, made possible by forward-thinking financial institutions, has been crucial to Switzerland's ascendancy in the digital asset arena. The Web3 Visionaries list commends the leaders of Banks like Marc Bürki of Swissquote who have launched successful retail products for digital assets, while Mario Frick from Bank Frick, Mark Dambacher from InCore Bank and Dr. Stephan A. Zwahlen from Maerki Baumann & Co. have provided essential support for digital asset entrepreneurs.

The emergence of dedicated digital asset banks such as AMINA Bank (formerly SEBA) founded by Guido Buehler and Sygnum co-founded by Mathias Imbach have been the first regulated digital asset banks worldwide, expanding as far as the Middle East and Asia. This along with the Swiss National Bank's engagement in CBDC pilot projects, underscores the banking sector’s proactive stance in this field.

Crypto Valley: Home to crypto unicorns

The Web3 Visionaries list celebrates founders and leaders of major layer-one blockchain protocols that are headquartered in Switzerland making it the epicentre of blockchain innovation. These esteemed names include Ethereum, with co-founder Mihai Alisie residing in the country. Dfinity, led by Dominic Williams, has a massive team of more than 200 cryptographers and researchers based in Switzerland. The Hashgraph Association, steered by Stefan Deiss, is pushing corporate adoption of the Hedera protocol globally from Switzerland, and so is Solana pushing the DeFi space, another iconic layer one blockchain protocol in the Crypto Valley that is led by their President Lily Liu.

Ralf Glabischnig, founding member of the Crypto Valley Association and Founder of Inacta Ventures, reflects on the significance of this milestone:

"In the last 10 years, there have been many leading organisations and institutions in Switzerland, including the UN and WEF, that have brought Web3, Blockchain, and AI to the forefront and made the Crypto Valley the capital of global blockchain innovation. The Swiss Web3Fest, now in its third edition in less than a year, dedicates an entire week to the Web3 industry, with each day focusing on a different aspect of this groundbreaking technology. This festival is a testament to the region's commitment to fostering innovation within the blockchain community. With our list of Crypto Valley visionaries, we highlight the trailblazers, disruptors, and thought leaders whose contributions are propelling the ecosystem forward." - Ralf Glabischnig

A heartfelt congratulations to all the visionaries who have made it onto this prestigious list and their continued impact on the industry is eagerly anticipated. The Web3 Visionaries List honours these outstanding personalities for their global dominance, and for scaling the heights of innovation and disruption in the world of Blockchain from Switzerland.