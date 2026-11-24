With eight banks and infrastructure providers, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is launching an exploratory Swiss Financial Ledger project. However, it has expressly made no decision to introduce such a platform.

A financial ledger would be a shared register based on distributed ledger technology (DLT). On it, central bank money, commercial bank money and securities interact seamlessly. As a central bank, the SNB provides the money that banks use to pay each other. Therefore, it is examining whether transactions in tokenized assets can settle directly in central bank money. The project is part of Helvetia, the test program the SNB has used to trial such settlement for several years. The current phase, Helvetia III, started in December 2023. At the same time, the ledger builds on Agorá, a tokenization initiative for cross-border payments. Behind it are the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Institute of International Finance (IIF). Participants include UBS, PostFinance and three cantonal banks, as well as Sygnum Bank, SIX and the settlement platform Seturion.

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What the Swiss Financial Ledger is meant to cover

According to the SNB press release, the project explores two areas of use. First, it covers cross-border transactions of the kind Agorá tested in its prototype. The participants are also examining whether the ledger suits domestic transactions. The focus is on the benefits and feasibility of a DLT platform on which three types of value interact seamlessly. These are central bank money, commercial bank money and securities. Commercial bank money is the balance customers hold at their bank. Central bank money, by contrast, refers to the balances banks hold at the SNB. Until now, Helvetia focused on settling tokenized assets in central bank money. The new review goes further and targets a basic question for the financial center. It asks whether money at both levels and securities can come together on the same infrastructure.

The SNB names two work streams as its main objectives. On the one hand, participants are to assess technical design and architecture options. On the other hand, the project is to define governance models and operational frameworks. Thus, the question of who steers and operates such a platform ranks equal to the technology. As a result, the focus shifts from individual pilot transactions to how permanent operation would run. A newly created Helvetia Strategic Board, which includes all participating institutions, brings the discussions together. The Swiss Bankers Association sits on it as an observer.

Helvetia and Agorá provide the foundation

The ledger does not start from scratch. Helvetia originally began as an SNB proof of concept with the BIS Innovation Hub and SIX. Later, in the fourth quarter of 2021, Phase II followed. It ran as an experiment in the test systems of SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) and the SIC payment system. The results came out in January 2022, and both phases are complete. With Helvetia III, the SNB for the first time issued real wholesale CBDC in Swiss francs, starting in December 2023. It did so on a regulated DLT financial market infrastructure. This digital central bank money for financial institutions is legally and economically equivalent to a sight deposit at the SNB. SDX now operates under the name SIX Digital Asset Platform.

In June 2025, the SNB decided to add a second settlement route to the program. This would let tokenized assets also settle in conventional central bank money, through an RTGS link to SIC. In addition, BX Digital was to receive a production connection to SIC. The stated goal of the expansion stands out: the SNB wants to compare both approaches directly in production. Consequently, the central bank is testing token money and conventional account money side by side. It is not committing to one model in advance.

Agorá provides the international track. The project started in April 2024 with seven central banks, including the SNB. It also brought in more than 40 financial institutions, such as JPMorgan, Citi, HSBC and BNP Paribas. In May 2026, the BIS and IIF released the final report on the prototype. That month, the Bank of Canada also joined as the eighth central bank. The report finds that tokenized reserves and commercial bank deposits enable atomic settlement across currencies and jurisdictions. Atomic means that either both sides of a transaction go through or neither does. Furthermore, the participants plan tests with real value as the next step. The Swiss Financial Ledger adopts this perspective, but also examines domestic use.

Eight institutions and one observer on the Helvetia Strategic Board

On the banking side, UBS, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Basler Kantonalbank and PostFinance are taking part. Sygnum Bank, a Swiss crypto bank licensed by FINMA, also joins. SIX, which runs the Helvetia pilot platform through SIX Digital Asset Platform, represents the infrastructure side alongside the settlement platform Seturion. Overall, the group ranges from a major bank through three cantonal banks to an institution specialized in digital assets.

Seturion belongs to Boerse Stuttgart Group, not to SIX. The group launched the solution around September 2025 as a pan-European settlement platform for tokenized assets. In Switzerland, the former BX Digital has operated under the name SeturionX since September 2026. Moreover, the SNB's Helvetia project page lists SeturionX as a financial market infrastructure with a FINMA-licensed small DLT trading facility. SeturionX already uses the RTGS link to SIC in production. Its DLT assets run on the public Ethereum blockchain. At a conceptual level, the SNB is studying the possibilities, limits and improvements of this RTGS link. This matters for the crypto industry. Within the Helvetia setting, a platform that settles on a public blockchain already connects to the SNB's payment system.

The Helvetia Strategic Board now brings these firms to one table. With the Bankers Association as observer, the industry body also gains insight into the work. Those with a say here thus shape the architecture and governance answers before the question of introduction even arises.

SNB speaks of exploration, not introduction

The SNB itself sets narrow limits on the initiative. The project does not signal that the SNB will introduce a financial ledger, the central bank states. Nor does it mean that the SNB will issue tokenized central bank money for financial institutions. As its reason, the central bank points to the current Swiss financial market infrastructure, which it describes as highly efficient. A new ledger would therefore have to match a system that, in the SNB's view, already works very well.

The framework remains open. The press release names no dates, duration, budget or timeline for results. With Helvetia III, where it already issues wholesale CBDC in the pilot, the SNB follows the same line. There, however, the pilot does not commit the SNB to a permanent introduction. The decision rests with the SNB alone. The new caveat extends this stance to the ledger.

What gets lost is the kind of questions now on the table. The project addresses architecture and governance, meaning what such a ledger would look like and who would steer it. Yet the answers emerge before anyone knows whether the ledger will ever exist.