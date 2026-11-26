BIT Asset Management has listed the first spot Bitcoin ETF under Swiss law on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The fund, BBIT, launches with 350 BTC. It operates as an investment fund under the Collective Investment Schemes Act, not as a debt instrument.

A spot Bitcoin ETF holds actual bitcoin and tracks its price. Investors buy the shares through their regular securities account, so they do not need a wallet of their own. BIT Asset Management is a FINMA-supervised asset manager based in Zurich and part of the global BIT Group. The company was originally called Crypto Finance (Asset Management) AG. After the BIT Group acquired it in 2024, it first operated as Matrixport Asset Management AG. The current name came later. BBIT finally received FINMA approval in October 2026. Investors can trade the fund in Swiss francs and US dollars, and the total expense ratio is 0.19% per year.

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As a CISA fund, the spot Bitcoin ETF differs legally from an ETP

The difference between an ETF and an ETP lies in the legal form, not in the price performance. An ETF under the Collective Investment Schemes Act (CISA) is a segregated pool of assets. As a result, the bitcoin appear neither on the issuer's balance sheet nor on the custodian's. In addition, CISA investor protection rules apply to BBIT. An ETP, however, is a debt instrument. Anyone who buys one therefore becomes a creditor of the issuer and bears its default risk. This applies even if the coins are physically backed.

Yet most listed Bitcoin products in Europe are ETPs. SIX began trading the first structured products on bitcoin as early as 2016. In November 2018, SIX became the first regulated exchange worldwide to list a physically backed ETP on a crypto basket. Amun, now 21Shares, led the way with its HODL product. A physically backed ETP on bitcoin alone followed in 2019. With BBIT, the exchange now adds the fund structure to this series.

"The economic exposure of a fund and a note can look very similar when everything goes well. The difference is what happens when it doesn't." - Friedrich Herzog, Chief Investment Officer, BIT Asset Management

For investors, the legal form thus matters above all in a worst-case scenario. Anyone holding an ETP carries the issuer's default risk. With BBIT, by contrast, the bitcoin form a segregated pool of assets. AMINA Bank holds them in custody, separate from the assets of BIT Asset Management.

Four parties share issuance, custody and trading

BBIT spreads the roles across four parties. The issuer, however, is not BIT but Pernet von Ballmoos AG (PvB), which acts as the fund management company. BIT Asset Management itself serves as sponsor, asset manager and distributor. AMINA Bank handles custody. Furthermore, Flow Traders acts as market maker, quoting buy and sell prices and providing liquidity on the exchange. Dominik Oggenfuss is CEO of BIT Asset Management. He describes the product as a combination of Swiss fund administration, asset management, custody and exchange listing. Investors consequently gain access to bitcoin through their existing securities account.

The bank stores the coins offline. The fund also follows a passive strategy and tracks the bitcoin price via the SIX Reference Rate Bitcoin Index. BBIT trades on the exchange under ISIN CH1593447597.

Moreover, eligible investors can subscribe to fund shares with bitcoin instead of cash. With a cash subscription, they would first have to sell their coins and pay in the proceeds. An in-kind subscription therefore saves this intermediate step.

FINMA exempted BBIT from diversification rules

FINMA granted BBIT an exemption. Swiss investment funds are generally subject to diversification rules that require holdings to be spread across several investments. The regulator exempted BBIT from these rules, so the fund may invest exclusively in bitcoin. According to BIT, a review of around 18 months preceded the approval.

For now, BIT may market the fund publicly only in Switzerland. Nevertheless, the provider targets investors outside the US, including Asian clients with assets at Swiss private banks. But the company did not specify which investors outside Switzerland may buy shares.

For SIX, BBIT expands an already broad ETF segment. With BIT, the number of ETF issuers on the exchange rises to 41. More than 8,200 ETFs are now available for trading. Meanwhile, the exchange has added 325 new ETF listings so far this year. Passive ETFs generated CHF 7.3 billion in order book turnover in October 2026, 9.5% more than in September. Turnover in active ETFs rose 28% to CHF 161 million. At the same time, SIX has approved more than 70 crypto assets as underlyings for ETPs and structured products.