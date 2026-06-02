Mt. Gox moves Bitcoin worth USD 739 million

The insolvent crypto exchange Mt. Gox moved Bitcoin totaling 10,422 BTC (around USD 739 million) in two transactions to previously unlabeled addresses. It marks the first significant wallet movement by the insolvent exchange since late March 2026.

Mt. Gox was once the largest Bitcoin exchange in the world. In 2013, the platform handled around 70% of global Bitcoin trading before it lost roughly 850,000 BTC in a 2014 hack and filed for insolvency. As a result, the collapse laid the groundwork for tighter exchange regulations worldwide. It remains one of the most consequential failures in crypto history. Since then, a creditor rehabilitation process has been underway under Japanese insolvency law. The Tokyo District Court approved a rehabilitation plan in 2021, and trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi has since been responsible for repayment to around 24,000 creditors. In July 2024, the first payouts began through partner exchanges Kraken and Bitstamp. To date, around 19,500 creditors have received payments. The current transfer comprises 10,306 BTC (USD 730.8 million) to the new address "14FEEM" as well as 116 BTC (USD 8.25 million) to the known Mt. Gox hot wallet "1Jbez". However, the funds are still marked as "unspent" at Arkham Intelligence. So far, they have flowed neither to a custody platform nor to an exchange.

First major BTC movement in three months

The main transfer occurred at around 04:47 UTC and was confirmed in Bitcoin block #952,072. As a result, 10,306.35 BTC (~USD 730.8 million) went to the address "14FEEM", previously unlabeled at Arkham. At the same time, the entity moved 116.30 BTC (~USD 8.25 million) to the known hot wallet "1Jbez". Because the largest share flowed to a fresh, unassigned address, the picture becomes harder to interpret. Notably, no known recipient can be derived from it. Taken together, the two transactions amount to around 10,422 BTC. Therefore, the insolvent exchange has moved a significant quantity for the first time since late March 2026. The last known activity before that was limited to a relatively small shift between wallets.

Around two hours later, a further, smaller transfer of 116.3 BTC followed to an additional address. So far, it is documented in only a single source. Arkham Intelligence continues to mark all transferred coins as "unspent". Therefore, no forwarding to an exchange or a custody platform has taken place so far. As long as this status persists, the on-chain movement alone reveals no immediate intent to pay out.

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October 2026 deadline and the repeated postponements

The movement falls within a sensitive window. The original repayment deadline was 31 October 2023, but Kobayashi could not meet it. Moreover, the trustee has extended the deadline several times since then, most recently in October 2025 to 31 October 2026. The current movement therefore comes around five months before this latest deadline, which gives it additional attention in the market.

As justification for the repeated postponements, Kobayashi pointed to incomplete procedures on the side of the claimants. Many creditors had not yet completed the steps required for a payout through the partner exchanges. Consequently, the settlement of the remaining holdings is delayed. The payouts run exclusively through registered partner exchanges, meaning each individual claim requires completed verification.

The rehabilitation plan approved by the Tokyo District Court provides for the return of around 142,000 BTC, 143,000 Bitcoin Cash and roughly JPY 69 billion (around USD 500 million) in total. Part of the originally lost 850,000 BTC was recovered by authorities and forms the basis of these distributions. The process thus remains among the most extensive insolvency settlements in crypto history.

Remaining 34,500 BTC as a potential market overhang

After the transfer, Mt. Gox still holds around 34,504 BTC across all wallets, currently equivalent to about USD 2.43 billion. Furthermore, this sum stands in relation to an overall plan that provides for payouts to around 24,000 creditors. So far, around 19,500 of them have received their payments, leaving roughly 4,500 claims outstanding. The remaining holdings are therefore sufficient to cover the bulk of these open claims, even if part of the coins is paid out in Bitcoin Cash or yen.

Whether the outstanding 4,500 claims will actually be settled before the October deadline ultimately depends on the pace of verifications through the partner exchanges.